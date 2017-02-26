High School Sports

February 26, 2017 3:24 PM

The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

For the first time in any sport, South Central has the No. 1 spot in The News & Observer rankings. The one-loss boys basketball team has risen to the top after previous Nos. 1 and 2, Heritage and Garner, were upset at home in the third round of the playoffs.

South Central survived a scare too, in the second round, with an overtime win over Athens Drive. But the Falcons’ have a strong defense and their only loss came in a Christmas tournament at New Hanover.

No. 1-ranked South Central hosts No. 3 Green Hope on Friday while No. 4 Leesville Road goes to Seventy-First High in Fayetteville. No. 7 Orange hosts Northern Guilford in the 3A playoffs while No. 8 Northern Nash does the same to Eastern Guilford. No. 9 Kestrel Heights is still going in the 1A bracket and will host Whiteville.

On the girls’ side, No. 1 Southeast Raleigh hosts New Hanover and No. 2 Millbrook travels to Lumberton. No. 7 Roxboro Community hosts Williamston’s Riverside High and No. 8 Rocky Mount goes to Northern Guilford.

Boys rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. South Central

3

26-1

2. Word of God

4

26-4

3. Green Hope

6

25-5

4. Leesville Road

8

20-9

5. Heritage

1

28-1

6. Garner

2

27-2

7. Millbrook

5

21-8*

8. Orange

11

23-6

9. Northern Nash

12

25-3

10. Kestrel Heights

14

29-1

11. Overhills

13

20-6

12. Apex

24

18-11

13. Cary

7

18-9

14. Cardinal Gibbons

23

19-9

15. East Chapel Hill

9

20-7

16. Ravenscroft

10

19-10

17. Northern Durham

16

19-8

18. Broughton

NR

16-12

19. Hillside

15

19-9

20. Southern Durham

18

19-8

21. Durham Academy

19

23-6

22. Pinecrest

22

21-6

23. D.H. Conley

NR

18-8

24. Voyager Academy

17

25-8

25. Chapel Hill

NR

16-13

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Southeast Raleigh

1

30-0

2. Millbrook

4

27-3

3. Hillside

2

25-4

4. Heritage

3

25-4

5. Green Hope

6

26-4

6. Knightdale

7

21-7

7. Leesville Road

8

20-8

8. Roxboro Community

15

29-3

9. Rocky Mount

16

22-3

10. Neuse Christian

5

23-1

11. Orange

9

26-2

12. Holly Springs

11

20-8

13. Apex

13

20-8

14. East Wake

24

18-9

15. Jordan

10

19-9

16. Nash Central

22

18-9

17. Northwood

14

22-7

18. Union Pines

18

24-4

19. Ravenscroft

17

19-7

20. South Central

21

18-9

21. Princeton

19

22-5

22. Farmville Central

20

18-6

23. North Pitt

23

21-5

24. Friendship Christian

12

25-1

25. Rolesville

NR

16-11

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rosewood's Jordan Todd backflips after winning 1A 132 title

View more video

Sports Videos