The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings

For the first time in any sport, South Central has the No. 1 spot in The News & Observer rankings. The one-loss boys basketball team has risen to the top after previous Nos. 1 and 2, Heritage and Garner, were upset at home in the third round of the playoffs.
South Central survived a scare too, in the second round, with an overtime win over Athens Drive. But the Falcons’ have a strong defense and their only loss came in a Christmas tournament at New Hanover.
No. 1-ranked South Central hosts No. 3 Green Hope on Friday while No. 4 Leesville Road goes to Seventy-First High in Fayetteville. No. 7 Orange hosts Northern Guilford in the 3A playoffs while No. 8 Northern Nash does the same to Eastern Guilford. No. 9 Kestrel Heights is still going in the 1A bracket and will host Whiteville.
On the girls’ side, No. 1 Southeast Raleigh hosts New Hanover and No. 2 Millbrook travels to Lumberton. No. 7 Roxboro Community hosts Williamston’s Riverside High and No. 8 Rocky Mount goes to Northern Guilford.
Boys rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. South Central
3
26-1
2. Word of God
4
26-4
3. Green Hope
6
25-5
4. Leesville Road
8
20-9
5. Heritage
1
28-1
6. Garner
2
27-2
7. Millbrook
5
21-8*
8. Orange
11
23-6
9. Northern Nash
12
25-3
10. Kestrel Heights
14
29-1
11. Overhills
13
20-6
12. Apex
24
18-11
13. Cary
7
18-9
14. Cardinal Gibbons
23
19-9
15. East Chapel Hill
9
20-7
16. Ravenscroft
10
19-10
17. Northern Durham
16
19-8
18. Broughton
NR
16-12
19. Hillside
15
19-9
20. Southern Durham
18
19-8
21. Durham Academy
19
23-6
22. Pinecrest
22
21-6
23. D.H. Conley
NR
18-8
24. Voyager Academy
17
25-8
25. Chapel Hill
NR
16-13
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Southeast Raleigh
1
30-0
2. Millbrook
4
27-3
3. Hillside
2
25-4
4. Heritage
3
25-4
5. Green Hope
6
26-4
6. Knightdale
7
21-7
7. Leesville Road
8
20-8
8. Roxboro Community
15
29-3
9. Rocky Mount
16
22-3
10. Neuse Christian
5
23-1
11. Orange
9
26-2
12. Holly Springs
11
20-8
13. Apex
13
20-8
14. East Wake
24
18-9
15. Jordan
10
19-9
16. Nash Central
22
18-9
17. Northwood
14
22-7
18. Union Pines
18
24-4
19. Ravenscroft
17
19-7
20. South Central
21
18-9
21. Princeton
19
22-5
22. Farmville Central
20
18-6
23. North Pitt
23
21-5
24. Friendship Christian
12
25-1
25. Rolesville
NR
16-11
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
