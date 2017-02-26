Preseason baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys & girls lacrosse N&O rankings

The News & Observer’s area preseason rankings in five spring sports have expanded since last year, and now encompass 17 different counties, but only one of those new counties has a team that kicks off this season at No. 1.
C.B. Aycock, located in the northern Wayne County town of Pikeville, is No. 1 in softball as the reigning 3A runners-up. Grenville’s D.H. Conley is second.
It’s the only change from teams that ended last year No. 1 overall. Green Hope baseball, Carrboro girls soccer and Cardinal Gibbons’ boys and girls lacrosse teams are still tops. The 17-county area has top 25s in baseball, girls soccer and softball – and increase from 15 last year – and top-15s, which is up from 12.
Baseball
Team
2016 rank
2016 rec.
1. Green Hope
1
25-7
2. South Granville
2
24-5
3. Cardinal Gibbons
3
23-3
4. Holly Springs
6
20-6
5. Middle Creek
7
17-8
6. D.H. Conley
N/A
23-4
7. J.H. Rose
N/A
18-8
8. Cleveland
4
22-4
9. C.B. Aycock
N/A
21-5
10. Pinecrest
N/A
20-9
11. Corinth Holders
8
20-9
12. Sanderson
10
20-9
13. North Johnston
13
20-3
14. Northwood
NR
19-7
15. North Pitt
N/A
20-4
16. Lee County
NR
19-6
17. Bunn
5
20-4
18. Orange
9
21-7
19. South Johnston
14
16-9
20. Apex
15
16-10
21. Fuquay-Varina
NR
15-12
22. South Central
N/A
16-9
23. Voyager Academy
11
17-5
24. Heritage
12
19-5
25. Millbrook
NR
15-11
Softball
Rank, Team
2016 rank
2016 rec.
1. C.B. Aycock
N/A
29-4
2. D.H. Conley
N/A
27-4
3. South Granville
1
26-2
4. Garner
5
20-4
5. Lee County
7
23-4
6. Orange
9
23-4
7. Apex
10
18-4
8. Fuquay-Varina
3
19-4
9. Heritage
12
18-4
10. Wake Forest
13
20-7
11. Corinth Holders
14
14-11
12. Cleveland
15
17-7
13. West Johnston
4
20-5
14. Pinecrest
N/A
17-5
15. Princeton
2
24-3
16. Northwood
8
20-3
17. Bunn
11
19-3
18. Beddingfield
N/A
18-4
19. North Johnston
NR
17-8
20. Jordan-Matthews
6
24-2
21. South Central
N/A
16-7
22. J.F. Webb
NR
16-11
23. Harnett Central
NR
15-8
24. South Johnston
NR
13-9
25. Chatham Central
NR
17-8
Girls soccer
Team
2016 rank
2016 rec.
1. Carrboro
1
21-1-2
2. Green Hope
5
16-2-3
3. Millbrook
7
14-3-2
4. Cardinal Gibbons
8
21-2
5. Leesville Road
4
21-2-2
6. Panther Creek
11
12-10-3
7. Cary Academy
6
16-1
8. Sanderson
12
15-7-3
9. Middle Creek
2
13-6-6
10. Athens Drive
3
15-8-3
11. Holly Springs
14
11-9-4
12. Durham Academy
NR
13-3-1
13. Fuquay-Varina
9
16-5-1
14. Pinecrest
N/A
17-3-1
15. Chapel Hill
10
17-3-2
16. Wakefield
NR
13-7-1
17. Heritage
NR
12-7-2
18. Apex
NR
10-11-1
19. Clayton
13
22-2
20. Corinth Holders
NR
19-4-2
21. Franklin Academy
15
22-2
22. Fike
N/A
13-5-2
23. D.H. Conley
N/A
17-1-2
24. Grace Christian Raleigh
NR
12-4-2
25. J.H. Rose
N/A
15-3-2
Boys lacrosse
Rank, Team
2016 rank
2016 rec.
1. Cardinal Gibbons
1
19-2
2. Apex
3
17-2
3. Middle Creek
6
16-4
4. Broughton
7
17-1
5. Holly Springs
5
14-5
6. Ravenscroft
2
17-2
7. Leesville Road
4
14-5
8. Green Hope
8
13-5
9. Wakefield
NR
12-6
10. Durham Academy
9
11-8
11. Athens Drive
NR
9-9
12. Carrboro
10
15-2
13. Millbrook
NR
12-7
14. Cedar Ridge
NR
15-4
15. Heritage
NR
9-9
Girls lacrosse
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Cardinal Gibbons
1
22-0
2. Broughton
3
13-3
3. Wakefield
2
17-2
4. Apex
5
15-2
5. Chapel Hill
4
14-4
6. Durham Academy
8
11-5
7. East Chapel Hill
9
9-10
8. Middle Creek
6
14-2
9. Green Hope
10
9-6
10. Apex Friendship
NR
5-6
11. Carrboro
NR
8-8
12. Holly Springs
NR
7-8
13. Millbrook
7
12-5
14. Pinecrest
N/A
9-7
15. Leesville Road
NR
7-5
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
