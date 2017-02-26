High School Sports

February 26, 2017

Preseason baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys & girls lacrosse N&O rankings

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The News & Observer’s area preseason rankings in five spring sports have expanded since last year, and now encompass 17 different counties, but only one of those new counties has a team that kicks off this season at No. 1.

C.B. Aycock, located in the northern Wayne County town of Pikeville, is No. 1 in softball as the reigning 3A runners-up. Grenville’s D.H. Conley is second.

It’s the only change from teams that ended last year No. 1 overall. Green Hope baseball, Carrboro girls soccer and Cardinal Gibbons’ boys and girls lacrosse teams are still tops. The 17-county area has top 25s in baseball, girls soccer and softball – and increase from 15 last year – and top-15s, which is up from 12.

Baseball

Team

2016 rank

2016 rec.

1. Green Hope

1

25-7

2. South Granville

2

24-5

3. Cardinal Gibbons

3

23-3

4. Holly Springs

6

20-6

5. Middle Creek

7

17-8

6. D.H. Conley

N/A

23-4

7. J.H. Rose

N/A

18-8

8. Cleveland

4

22-4

9. C.B. Aycock

N/A

21-5

10. Pinecrest

N/A

20-9

11. Corinth Holders

8

20-9

12. Sanderson

10

20-9

13. North Johnston

13

20-3

14. Northwood

NR

19-7

15. North Pitt

N/A

20-4

16. Lee County

NR

19-6

17. Bunn

5

20-4

18. Orange

9

21-7

19. South Johnston

14

16-9

20. Apex

15

16-10

21. Fuquay-Varina

NR

15-12

22. South Central

N/A

16-9

23. Voyager Academy

11

17-5

24. Heritage

12

19-5

25. Millbrook

NR

15-11

Softball

Rank, Team

2016 rank

2016 rec.

1. C.B. Aycock

N/A

29-4

2. D.H. Conley

N/A

27-4

3. South Granville

1

26-2

4. Garner

5

20-4

5. Lee County

7

23-4

6. Orange

9

23-4

7. Apex

10

18-4

8. Fuquay-Varina

3

19-4

9. Heritage

12

18-4

10. Wake Forest

13

20-7

11. Corinth Holders

14

14-11

12. Cleveland

15

17-7

13. West Johnston

4

20-5

14. Pinecrest

N/A

17-5

15. Princeton

2

24-3

16. Northwood

8

20-3

17. Bunn

11

19-3

18. Beddingfield

N/A

18-4

19. North Johnston

NR

17-8

20. Jordan-Matthews

6

24-2

21. South Central

N/A

16-7

22. J.F. Webb

NR

16-11

23. Harnett Central

NR

15-8

24. South Johnston

NR

13-9

25. Chatham Central

NR

17-8

Girls soccer

Team

2016 rank

2016 rec.

1. Carrboro

1

21-1-2

2. Green Hope

5

16-2-3

3. Millbrook

7

14-3-2

4. Cardinal Gibbons

8

21-2

5. Leesville Road

4

21-2-2

6. Panther Creek

11

12-10-3

7. Cary Academy

6

16-1

8. Sanderson

12

15-7-3

9. Middle Creek

2

13-6-6

10. Athens Drive

3

15-8-3

11. Holly Springs

14

11-9-4

12. Durham Academy

NR

13-3-1

13. Fuquay-Varina

9

16-5-1

14. Pinecrest

N/A

17-3-1

15. Chapel Hill

10

17-3-2

16. Wakefield

NR

13-7-1

17. Heritage

NR

12-7-2

18. Apex

NR

10-11-1

19. Clayton

13

22-2

20. Corinth Holders

NR

19-4-2

21. Franklin Academy

15

22-2

22. Fike

N/A

13-5-2

23. D.H. Conley

N/A

17-1-2

24. Grace Christian Raleigh

NR

12-4-2

25. J.H. Rose

N/A

15-3-2

Boys lacrosse

Rank, Team

2016 rank

2016 rec.

1. Cardinal Gibbons

1

19-2

2. Apex

3

17-2

3. Middle Creek

6

16-4

4. Broughton

7

17-1

5. Holly Springs

5

14-5

6. Ravenscroft

2

17-2

7. Leesville Road

4

14-5

8. Green Hope

8

13-5

9. Wakefield

NR

12-6

10. Durham Academy

9

11-8

11. Athens Drive

NR

9-9

12. Carrboro

10

15-2

13. Millbrook

NR

12-7

14. Cedar Ridge

NR

15-4

15. Heritage

NR

9-9

Girls lacrosse

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Cardinal Gibbons

1

22-0

2. Broughton

3

13-3

3. Wakefield

2

17-2

4. Apex

5

15-2

5. Chapel Hill

4

14-4

6. Durham Academy

8

11-5

7. East Chapel Hill

9

9-10

8. Middle Creek

6

14-2

9. Green Hope

10

9-6

10. Apex Friendship

NR

5-6

11. Carrboro

NR

8-8

12. Holly Springs

NR

7-8

13. Millbrook

7

12-5

14. Pinecrest

N/A

9-7

15. Leesville Road

NR

7-5

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

