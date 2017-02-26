Preseason baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys & girls lacrosse N&O rankings

1:30 Broughton's Nash Philbeck wins 4A 145 title Pause

1:29 Time lapse video of a house moving through Raleigh

3:10 Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter, victim's family reacts

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

4:56 Roy Williams: 'I want us to make big time strides defensively'

3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke