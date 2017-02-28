Leesville Road boys basketball heading to 4A East final, downs Seventy-First

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers Pause

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:58 Small business owner speaks against HB2

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

1:18 Velvet Cloak Inn demolished to make room for student housing

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

1:34 NAACP rally calls on Price for town hall meeting