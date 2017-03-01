The Swish: NCHSAA regional assignments announced

The N.C. High School Athletic Association East regional final assignments were announced Wednesday.
On Saturday, three of the four boys’ regional title games will be played at Fayetteville State and three of the four girls’ games will be a Methodist University.
The only swap was the 1A boys for 3A girls, so that Northern Guilford – which has both of its teams in the 3A games – isn’t split between two venues.
That puts Kestrel Heights’ boys (30-1) against Williamston’s Riverside High (24-3) for a noon 1A East final at Methodist, followed by Roxboro Community’s girls (27-3) playing Pamlico County (24-3) in the other 1A final right afterward at 2 p.m.
Millbrook (28-3) and Southeast Raleigh’s girls (31-0) have the final game at Methodist at 6 p.m.
Leesville Road (21-9) and South Central’s boys (27-1) will tangle in the 4A boys’ final at 2 p.m. at Fayetteville State.
The Starting 5
The top performers from the fourth round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
GIRLS
Andreal Bass, Millbrook: Scored 19 points in a 58-33 win at Lumberton in the 4A playoffs.
Tamia Davis, Southeast Raleigh: Had 16 points in a 54-35 win over New Hanover in the 4A playoffs.
Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community: Had 27 points and seven rebounds in a 59-56 win over Williamston’s Riverside High in the 1A playoffs.
Mya Johnson, Roxboro Community: Had 25 points and 14 rebounds in a 59-56 win over Williamston’s Riverside High in the 1A playoffs.
Keyanna Spivey, Rocky Mount: Had 11 points and eight rebounds in a 54-44 loss at Northern Guilford in the 3A playoffs.
BOYS
Shykeim Phillips, South Central: Scored 26 in a 59-50 win over Green Hope in the 4A playoffs.
Javier Rogers, Kestrel Heights: Scored 26 points and had seven assists in a 74-69 win over Whiteville in the 1A playoffs.
Darius Spragley, Northern Nash: Scored 18 in a 62-52 loss to Eastern Guilford in the 3A playoffs.
Ryan Shaffer, Green Hope: Had 18 in a 59-50 loss at South Central in the 4A playoffs.
Logan Vosburg, Orange: Had 17 for the Panthers in a 56-48 loss to Northern Guilford the 3A playoffs.
