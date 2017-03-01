N&O girls outdoor track & field 2017 preview

Cary Academy was a distant runner-up in last year’s N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A girls track and field championships, but the good news for the Chargers is that almost everyone who medaled is back, including two state champions.
Southeast Raleigh is the defending N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A outdoor champion. The Bulldogs graduated lots of talent but still had enough to finish second in this year’s indoor championships.
Defending champions
Sarah Bodmer, Cary Academy: The senior Air Force recruit won the NCISAA 3A 3,200 and was runner-up in the 1,600.
Mya Daye, Northern Vance: The senior won the 3A 100 and was second in the 200.
Olivia Frazier, Cary Academy: The junior was the NCISAA 3A 1,600 champ.
Cara King, Apex: The junior won the 4A wheelchair 100 and 200, shot put and discus.
Toyin Koleoso, O’Neal School: The junior was the NCISAA 1A/2A 300 hurdles champ.
Nevada Mareno, Leesville Road: Should the senior Stanford recruit run in the outdoor season, she returns as the 4A MVP, having won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Tessa Sheets, Northwood: The senior Purdue recruit was the 3A pole vault champ.
Madison Welsh, St. David’s: The junior was the NCISAA 1A/2A high jump champ.
Others to watch
Kayla Beasley, Hillside: The junior was third in the 4A shot put.
Shamonda Bell, Princeton: The junior was runner-up in the 1A 200 and fourth in the 10.
Rebecca Brandes, Ravenscroft: The senior was second in the NCISAA 3A triple jump.
Caitlyn Burkett, Franklin Academy: The sophomore was runner-up 1A 3,200.
Katherine Dokholyan, Chapel Hill: The junior was second in the 3A 1,600 and was third in the 3,200.
Sierra Fletcher, Southeast Raleigh: The sophomore was fourth in the 4A 100 and 300 hurdles.
Veronica Fraley, Wakefield: The junior was the runner-up in 4A discus.
Simi Gbadegesin, Durham School of the Arts: The senior was third in the 2A 400.
Leah Granger, Durham Academy: The junior was second in the NCISAA 3A pole vault.
Lauren Janok, North Raleigh Christian: The senior was third in the NCISAA 3A girls discus.
Midori Kirby, Panther Creek: The senior was the fourth in the 4A pole vault.
Emily Lane, Cary Academy: The senior was third in the NCISAA 3A 1,600 and fourth in the 800.
Rachel May, Cary Academy: The junior was fourth in the NCISAA 3A high jump.
Michaela Nelms, Nash Central: The senior was fourth in the 3A 400.
Alyxandria Ransom, Cedar Ridge: The senior was fourth in the 3A high jump.
Kyna Robinson, Southeast Raleigh: The sophomore was third in the 4A 400.
Madi Rockett, Cary Academy: The sophomore was third in the NCISAA 3A triple jump and fourth in the pole vault.
Gillian Scott, Raleigh Charter: The sophomore was fourth in the 1A 3,200.
Mia Terry, J.F. Webb: The senior was fourth in the 3A shot put.
Haliei Ward, Ayden-Grifton: The junior was fourth in the 2A 3,200.
Athina Zodl, Cary Academy: The junior was runner-up in the NCISAA 3,200.
Comments