N&O boys outdoor track & field 2017 preview

Person High’s Dontavian Smith will get his chance to claim the title as the fastest boys in the N.C. High School Athletic Association when the North Carolina recruit begins his senior outdoor track and field season.
Smith won the 200 last year and was close to winning the 100, finishing third.
Defending outdoor champions
Sherrod Greene, Rocky Mount: The senior, heading to South Carolina on a football scholarship, won the 3A shot put title last spring and in the winter’s indoor season.
Desmond Jackson, Hillside: The senior won the 4A ambulatory 100, 200, 400 and long jump.
Connor Lane, Cardinal Gibbons: The senior Stanford recruit was the 4A 3,200 champ and is coming off an indoor 3,200 title.
Dylan Pinder, North Johnston: The senior won the 2A wheelchair 100 and 200 and was second in the shot put and discus.
Omar Sanchez, Broughton: The senior won the 4A wheelchair 100, 200 and shot put.
Dontavian Smith, Person: The senior UNC recruit is the reigning 4A 200 champ and was third in the 100.
Nadir Thompson, Southern Nash: The junior won the 3A 200 and is coming off an indoor 400 title.
Others to watch
Mark Alkins, Durham Academy: The sophomore was third in the NCISAA 3A 800.
Luke Bennett, Voyager Academy: The Appalachian State recruit and senior won the 1A state champion.
Quinton Adams, Carrboro: The senior was fifth in the 2A 200.
Tommy Bright, Cary Academy: The senior was fourth in NCISAA 3A 3,200.
Andrew Brooks, Broughton: The senior was third in the 4A 1,600.
Tucker Cera, Millbrook: The senior ran a four minute, 31 second mile in indoor season.
Jamar Davis, Orange: The junior was fourth in the 3A triple jump.
Gable Dershem, Cleveland: The senior was runner-up in 3A 3,200.
Miles Hill, Northern Durham: The sophomore was runner-up in the 4A wheelchair 100, 200, shot put and discus.
J Johnson, Panther Creek: The senior N.C. State recruit was 4A runner-up in the long jump and fourth in the 200. He’s also coming off three indoor titles.
Coleman Mitchell, Cary Academy: The junior was second in the NCISAA 3A 3,200 and third in the 1,600.
Jaqwuez Norman, Farmville Central: The senior was third in the 2A shot put.
Timmy O’Neill, Raleigh Charter: The senior was fourth in the 1A, 3,200.
Morgan Paschall, Orange: The sophomore was second in the 3A high jump.
Devon Perry, Ravenscroft: The senior was fourth in the NCISAA 3A 400.
Christian Pigues, Rolesville: The senior won the indoor 4A 1,000 and won two NCISAA 1A/2A outdoor titles last year for Trinity Academy Raleigh.
Eddy Sherman, Cary Academy: The sophomore was runner-up in the NCISAA 3A 100 and fourth in the 200.
Christian Sodano, Cary Academy: The sophomore was fourth in the NCISAA 3A pole vault.
Will Sossaman, Grace Christian Raleigh: The junior was fourth in the NCISAA 1A/2A 3,200.
Austin Sullivan, Princeton: The senior was fourth in the 1A 1,600.
Comments