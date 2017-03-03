NCHSAA conference cup standings through the winter sports season

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released conference cup standings through the winter season.
In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points. Below are all the eastern conferences.
Among area leaders are: West Johnston, Leesville Road, Green Hope, Cardinal Gibbons, Pinecrest, Raleigh Charter, Louisburg, Carrboro, North Pitt, NCSSM, Fike, Chapel Hill and Cleveland.
1A Conferences
Carolina 1A: Hobbton 54.5, Rosewood 45, Lakewood 44.5, Princeton 42, Spring Creek 39.5, James Kenan 27.5, North Duplin 25.5.
Central Tar Heel 1A: West Montgomery 510, East Montgomery 475, North Moore 462.5, South Davidson 385, Chatham Central 380, Uwharrie Charter 265, Chatham Charter 262.5.
Coastal 10 1A: Camden County 61, Perquimans 55, Manteo 53, Gates County 40, Cape Hatteras 37.5, Plymouth 34, Ocracoke 26, Creswell 18, Mattamuskeet 16, Columbia 13.
Coastal Plains 1A: East Carteret 390, Lejeune 345, Pamlico County 297.5, Northside (Pinetown) 252.5, Southside 237.5, Bear Grass Charter 207.5, Jones 160.
North Central Athletic Conference 1A: Raleigh Charter 62, Franklin Academy 55, Voyager Academy 48.5, Roxboro Community 42.5, Research Triangle 29, River Mill Academy 26, Woods Charter 25, Kestrel Heights 24, East Wake Academy 18.5, Falls Lake Academy 16.5.
Tar-Roanoke 1A: Louisburg 27, Granville Central 27, Southeast Halifax 22, Oxford Prep 20, Weldon 17, KIPP Pride 16, Northwest Halifax 8.
Two Rivers 1A: Riverside (Williamston) 32, Tarboro 28, South Creek 18, Northampton County 18, North Edgecombe 12, Rocky Mount Prep 10.
1A/2A Conferences
Four County 1A/2A: Clinton 73.5, Pender 65.5, Midway 61, Wallace-Rose Hill 53, Heide Trask 49.5, East Bladen 39.5, West Bladen 33, Union 25.
Three Rivers 1A/2A: Whiteville 52, South Columbus 42.5, Red Springs 41.5, Fairmont 41, Saint Pauls 36.5, East Columbus 30.5, West Columbus 19.5, South Robeson 10.5.
2A Conferences
East Central 2A: Croatan 104, Dixon 95.5, North Brunswick 94, Northside-Jacksonville 93, East Duplin 91, Southwest Onslow 83.5.
Eastern Carolina 2A: Greene Central 355, Ayden-Grifton 347.5, South Lenoir 347.5, North Lenoir 342.5, Goldsboro 287.5, Kinston 215.
Eastern Plains 2A: North Pitt 38.5, Farmville Central 36.5, Washington 36.5, North Johnston 34.5, Beddingfield 33, Southwest Edgecombe 28.
Mid-State 2A: Carrboro 53, Jordan-Matthews 41.5, Bartlett Yancey 34.5, Reidsville 34.5, Graham 28, Cummings 23.5.
Northeastern Coastal 2A: First Flight 63, Northeastern 57, Currituck 54, Edenton 48, Hertford County 34, Pasquotank 33, Bertie 19.
Northern Carolina 2A: N.C. School of Science and Math 55.5, Franklinton 50.5, Roanoke Rapids 47, South Granville 47, Durham School of the Arts 45.5, Bunn 36.5, Southern Vance 18.5, Warren County 15.5.
PAC-6 2A: Wheatmore 52.5, Trinity 38.5, Randleman 36.5, Providence Grove 36, Eastern Randolph 34.5, T.W. Andrews 20.
3A Conferences
Big 8 3A: Chapel Hill 55, Orange 51.5, Cedar Ridge 41, Northwood 41, Southern Durham 24.5, Northern Vance 19, J.F. Webb 19.
Big East 3A: Fike 114.5, Rocky Mount 110, Hunt 108, Northern Nash 104, Southern Nash 97. Nash Central 95.5.
Cape Fear Valley 3A: Terry Sanford 72, Union Pines 66, Lee County 59.5, Gray’s Creek 58, Southern Lee 48, Westover 34, Douglas Byrd 21.5.
Coastal 3A: West Carteret 76.5, Swansboro 72, Jacksonville 68.5, White Oak 50.5, Havelock 44.5, Richlands 41, West Craven 28.
Mid-Piedmont 3A: Ledford 60.5, Asheboro 50, Central Davidson 48, Western Guilford 40.5, Southwestern Randolph 36, Southern Guilford 35.5, North Forsyth 28.5.
Mid-State 3A: Northern Guilford 159.5, Western Alamance 136.5, Walter M. Williams 125.5, Rockingham County 122, Eastern Alamance 111, Eastern Guilford 110.5, Dalton McMichael 106, John M. Morehead 102, Northeast Guilford 82.
Two Rivers 3A: Cleveland 137.5, Corinth Holders 137.5, Triton 116, South Johnston 109, Western Harnett 104, Smithfield-Selma 97.
3A/4A Conferences
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A: D.H. Conley 81, New Bern 66.5, J.H. Rose 51.5, South Central 45.5, C.B. Aycock 43, Eastern Wayne 38.5, Southern Wayne 28.
Mideastern 3A/4A: Hoggard 73, New Hanover 59, Laney 54, Topsail 42, Ashley 39.5, South Brunswick 36, West Brunswick 32.5.
4A Conferences
Cap-8 4A: Leesville Road 87, Millbrook 68.5, Sanderson 61, Broughton 60.5, Heritage 54.5, Wake Forest 48, Wakefield 44.5, Enloe 44.
Greater Neuse River 4A: West Johnston 151, Clayton 149, Rolesville 142, Garner 139.5, Harnett Central 119, Southeast Raleigh 111, Knightdale 110, East Wake 98.5.
Mid-South 4A: Cape Fear 66, Jack Britt 61.5, South View 49.5, Pine Forest 47.5, Overhills 46.5, Seventy-First 32, E.E. Smith 27.
PAC-6 4A: Cardinal Gibbons 74, East Chapel Hill 59.5, Jordan 53.5, Riverside 47, Northern Durham 34.5, Person 27.5, Hillside 24.
Southeastern 4A: Pinecrest 52.5, Richmond 44, Hoke County 35, Scotland 27.5, Lumberton 27, Purnell Swett 13.
Southwest Wake 4A: Green Hope 107, Panther Creek 90, Apex 85.5, Middle Creek 74, Holly Springs 66.5, Cary 54.5, Athens Drive 54, Apex Friendship 47, Fuquay-Varina Senior 45.5.
Comments