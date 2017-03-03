Leesville Road, Cardinal Gibbons ties in girls soccer

Leesville Road and Cardinal Gibbons girls soccer are in different stages of the young seasons, but they proved to be pretty even on Friday night.
Leesville, ranked No. 5 in The News & Observer preseason girls soccer rankings, tied host No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons 1-1.
Leesville was playing its third game of opening week and stayed undefeated at 2-0-1, while it was Gibbons’ season opener.
“We did some really good things, but we did some things we definitely need to tweak,” Gibbons coach Michele Miller said, “just some communication, and our shape was a little off. They’re a really good team so we expected to make some mistakes.”
Gibbons (0-0-1) scored first as Maggie Pierce found Taylor Currie with a perfect through ball. Currie slotted the goal home for the first-half score, and the Crusaders maintained a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
The Crusaders controlled the first 20 minutes, but as the game moved along, the play evened out.
With 22 minutes, 58 seconds to play, Leesville’s Jordin Mosley sent a curling cross into the box that Avery Gardner volleyed in. Gardner boxed out her defender to get perfect positioning.
“I thought the last 60 minutes of the game we were very competitive. I thought our fitness was good, I thought we’d played some very good attacking, creative soccer and we had two clear chances to finish the game off,” Leesville coach Paul Dinkenor said. “Gibbons is a nice side, but I think it was a pretty even game.”
