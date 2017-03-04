High School Sports

March 4, 2017 3:31 PM

Leesville Road downs South Central to win 4A East boys basketball final, heads to state title game

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

FAYETTEVILLE

Alex Hunter was fouled on a 3 with 0.7 seconds remaining the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A East final and made one, but that was all Leesville Road needed to hang on for a 44-43 win against South Central on Saturday.

The Pride will play in the state championship on March 11 at either the Dean Smith Center or Reynolds Coliseum. It is the program’s second appearance in the state title.

The two teams went into halftime tied at 16-all.

South Central fell behind 30-22 in the third quarter but rallied to make it 32-30.

Shykeim Phillips got hot late for South Central and finished with 11 points.

Jalen Benjamin and Jonathan Mebane scored a game-high 18 points each.

More to come...

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rosewood's Jordan Todd backflips after winning 1A 132 title

View more video

Sports Videos