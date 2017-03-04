Roxboro Community girls basketball falls to Pamlico County in 1A East final

For the third consecutive year, the Roxboro Community girls basketball team fell in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A East regional final, this time at the hands of Pamlico County, 59-47.
“Like I said, Fayetteville isn’t good to us,” Roxboro coach Brian Cousin said. “It’s good to get this far, it’s great to win and get here, but at the end of the day you want to go further … but we did play well enough to here.”
Cousin admitted the officiating may have played a role in slowing down the Bulldogs’ momentum after an 18-point second quarter effort.
“I know I’m not going to get a fine in here, but the officiating was a little rough on us,” Cousin said. “The calls effected us a lot.”
That second quarter, though, followed up a turnover-ridden opening eight minutes to the game.
Perhaps it was the nerves, or just Pamlico County’s suffocating defensive game plan, but the Bulldogs (30-4) struggled to hold onto the ball as the Hurricanes (29-3) ran out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Elana Ingram’s attacking mentality on offense in the second quarter started to cut into the deficit as she scored 12 first-half points en route to cutting the Pamlico County lead to 29-25.
Ingram finished with a game-high 21 points and also led all players with four steals.
However, the Hurricanes tightened back down in the second half, holding the Bulldogs to 24 percent shooting from the floor.
The loss had Cousin and his players emotional after the game, but he said he doesn’t plan on using that feeling as motivation for his team to rise up should they make the postseason again next year.
“I’m not using this (loss) as fire because to be honest with out, and I told my team this, the only team that can beat us is ourselves,” Cousin said. “If we don’t play defense, anyone can score a basket.”
Mya Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Jasmine Wiggans had nine points and six boards for Roxboro Community.
Pamlico County was led in scoring by Jainaya Jones (17), Alexia Hawkins-Pool (14), Zyaja Mattocks (13) and Hydia Davis (5).
