Southeast Raleigh defeats Millbrook girls basketball in 4A East final

For the third time in four years, Southeast Raleigh’s girls basketball team is heading to the state championship. The Bulldogs won the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A East final at Methodist University with a 47-31 triumph over Millbrook.
Southeast will play Northwest Guilford (29-2) in the 4A championship, either at the Dean Smith Center or Reynolds Coliseum on March 11.
It is the seventh straight season that either the Bulldogs (31-0) or the Wildcats (28-4) will be going to the state title.
Southeast Raleigh led 23-15 at halftime, but Millbrook pulled ahead at the end of the third quarter, 29-28.
But the Bulldogs scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter and kept Millbrook off the board until 1 minute, 53 seconds were left in the game.
The two will be league opponents in next year’s Cap-7 Conference.
More to come...
Comments