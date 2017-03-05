The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings

Word of God has taken over the top spot in The News & Observer 17-county area boys basketball rankings after Leesville Road toppled Winterville’s South Central High on Saturday.
South Central fell to No. 4, a spot behind Heritage.
No. 2 Leesville (22-9) will play Southwest Guilford (27-3) at noon Saturday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship at Reynolds Coliseum.
No. 6 Kestrel Heights (31-1) will face Lincoln Charter (29-4) at 2:30 p.m. at UNC’s Smith Center for the 1A title.
No. 1 Southeast Raleigh is the only girls’ team left. The 31-0 Bulldogs will face Northwest Guilford (29-2) at 2:30 p.m. at Reynolds following the boys’ game.
Millbrook, which fell to Southeast in the 4A East final did not fall from its perch at No. 2. Roxboro Community, which lost in the 1A East final for the second straight year, fell from No. 5 to No. 13.
This is the final top 25 until the All-Metro teams are released later this spring.
Boys rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Word of God
2
26-4
2. Leesville Road
3
22-9
3. Heritage
4
28-2
4. South Central
1
27-2
5. Garner
5
27-3
6. Kestrel Heights
6
31-1
7. Green Hope
7
25-6
8. Millbrook
8
21-8*
9. Orange
9
23-7
10. Overhills
10
20-6
11. Apex
11
18-11
12. Cary
12
18-9
13. Northern Nash
13
25-4
14. Cardinal Gibbons
14
19-9
15. East Chapel Hill
15
20-7
16. Ravenscroft
16
19-10
17. Northern Durham
17
19-8
18. Broughton
18
16-12
19. Hillside
19
19-9
20. Southern Durham
20
19-8
21. Durham Academy
21
23-6
22. Pinecrest
22
21-6
23. D.H. Conley
23
18-8
24. Voyager Academy
24
25-8
25. Chapel Hill
25
16-13
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Southeast Raleigh
1
31-0
2. Millbrook
2
28-3
3. Hillside
3
25-4
4. Heritage
4
25-4
5. Green Hope
6
26-4
6. Knightdale
7
21-7
7. Leesville Road
8
20-8
8. Neuse Christian
9
23-1
9. Rocky Mount
10
22-4
10. Orange
11
26-2
11. Holly Springs
12
20-8
12. Apex
13
20-8
13. Roxboro Community
5
30-4
14. East Wake
14
18-9
15. Jordan
15
19-9
16. Nash Central
16
18-9
17. Northwood
17
22-7
18. Union Pines
18
24-4
19. Ravenscroft
19
19-7
20. South Central
20
18-9
21. Princeton
21
22-5
22. Farmville Central
22
18-6
23. North Pitt
23
21-5
24. Friendship Christian
24
25-1
25. Rolesville
25
16-11
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
