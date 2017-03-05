The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings

0:34 Southeast Raleigh's Kylia Wright runs second-fastest girls 55 in nation Pause

0:39 Apex's Cara King wins the 4A 55-meter wheelchair title

0:34 Panther Creek's J Johnson edges Athens Drive's Brandon Ray for 4A 55

0:26 Panther Creek's J Johnson runs fastest time in U.S.

1:10 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom

6:19 Roy Williams: “A little more effort and a little more intelligence”

1:59 'Let them call you a racist': Confederate flag back at SC Statehouse - July, 2016

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories