March 5, 2017 4:12 PM

The N&O area top 25 boys & girls basketball rankings

By J. Mike Blake

Word of God has taken over the top spot in The News & Observer 17-county area boys basketball rankings after Leesville Road toppled Winterville’s South Central High on Saturday.

South Central fell to No. 4, a spot behind Heritage.

No. 2 Leesville (22-9) will play Southwest Guilford (27-3) at noon Saturday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship at Reynolds Coliseum.

No. 6 Kestrel Heights (31-1) will face Lincoln Charter (29-4) at 2:30 p.m. at UNC’s Smith Center for the 1A title.

No. 1 Southeast Raleigh is the only girls’ team left. The 31-0 Bulldogs will face Northwest Guilford (29-2) at 2:30 p.m. at Reynolds following the boys’ game.

Millbrook, which fell to Southeast in the 4A East final did not fall from its perch at No. 2. Roxboro Community, which lost in the 1A East final for the second straight year, fell from No. 5 to No. 13.

This is the final top 25 until the All-Metro teams are released later this spring.

Boys rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Word of God

2

26-4

2. Leesville Road

3

22-9

3. Heritage

4

28-2

4. South Central

1

27-2

5. Garner

5

27-3

6. Kestrel Heights

6

31-1

7. Green Hope

7

25-6

8. Millbrook

8

21-8*

9. Orange

9

23-7

10. Overhills

10

20-6

11. Apex

11

18-11

12. Cary

12

18-9

13. Northern Nash

13

25-4

14. Cardinal Gibbons

14

19-9

15. East Chapel Hill

15

20-7

16. Ravenscroft

16

19-10

17. Northern Durham

17

19-8

18. Broughton

18

16-12

19. Hillside

19

19-9

20. Southern Durham

20

19-8

21. Durham Academy

21

23-6

22. Pinecrest

22

21-6

23. D.H. Conley

23

18-8

24. Voyager Academy

24

25-8

25. Chapel Hill

25

16-13

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Southeast Raleigh

1

31-0

2. Millbrook

2

28-3

3. Hillside

3

25-4

4. Heritage

4

25-4

5. Green Hope

6

26-4

6. Knightdale

7

21-7

7. Leesville Road

8

20-8

8. Neuse Christian

9

23-1

9. Rocky Mount

10

22-4

10. Orange

11

26-2

11. Holly Springs

12

20-8

12. Apex

13

20-8

13. Roxboro Community

5

30-4

14. East Wake

14

18-9

15. Jordan

15

19-9

16. Nash Central

16

18-9

17. Northwood

17

22-7

18. Union Pines

18

24-4

19. Ravenscroft

19

19-7

20. South Central

20

18-9

21. Princeton

21

22-5

22. Farmville Central

22

18-6

23. North Pitt

23

21-5

24. Friendship Christian

24

25-1

25. Rolesville

25

16-11

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

