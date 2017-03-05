High School Sports

March 5, 2017 5:30 PM

N&O baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys & girls lacrosse rankings

By J. Mike Blake

Cardinal Gibbons now owns the top spot in The News & Observer’s 17-county area baseball rankings after a slew of preseason top 25 teams suffered opening-week losses.

Jordan, which topped previous No. 1 Green Hope as well as Orange and Panther Creek, moves from unranked to No. 7. Leesville Road, which lost to Gibbons but beat previous No. 6 D.H. Conley, moves up to No. 8 in the top 25. The two teams replace Voyager Academy and South Johnston.

South Granville also slid after losing to Hunt, Holly Springs fell after losing one-run games to Heritage and Green Hope and Middle Creek did the same after a one-run loss to Panther Creek.

Rolesville and Triton made big leaps into the softball rankings. Rolesville’s only loss is 2-0 to No. 7 Heritage. The Rams knocked Wake Forest from the rankings and replaced the Cougars. Triton’s 11-1 win over Harnett Central vaulted the Hawks over the Trojans. Harnett Central’s opening week wasn’t all bad: the Trojans defeated Fuquay-Varina and still moved up.

In girls soccer, Chapel Hill played No. 1 Carrboro to a 1-1 tie. Carrboro, a 2A school, will get an even bigger test with No. 5 Leesville Road, a 4A powerhouse, on Wednesday.

The new teams in this week’s top 15 for lacrosse are the Chapel Hill boys (replacing Cedar Ridge) and the Heritage girls (replacing Leesville Road).

Baseball

Team

Pvs

Rec.

1. Cardinal Gibbons

3

2-0

2. J.H. Rose

7

3-0

3. Cleveland

8

3-0

4. C.B. Aycock

9

2-0

5. Corinth Holders

11

3-0

6. Sanderson

12

2-0

7. Jordan

NR

3-0

8. Leesville Road

NR

1-1

9. North Johnston

13

1-0

10. North Pitt

15

3-0

11. Lee County

16

3-0

12. Heritage

24

2-0

13. South Granville

2

2-1

14. D.H. Conley

6

0-1

15. Green Hope

1

1-2

16. Holly Springs

4

1-2

17. Middle Creek

5

1-1

18. Bunn

17

2-0

19. Northwood

14

1-1

20. Apex

20

2-1

21. Fuquay-Varina

21

2-0

22. South Central

22

2-0

23. Pinecrest

10

2-1

24. Orange

18

1-1

25. Millbrook

25

1-1

Softball

Rank, Team

Pvs

Rec.

1. C.B. Aycock

1

1-0

2. D.H. Conley

2

2-0

3. South Granville

3

0-0

4. Garner

4

2-0

5. Orange

6

2-0

6. Apex

7

3-0

7. Heritage

9

3-0

8. Corinth Holders

11

2-0

9. Cleveland

12

3-0

10. Lee County

5

2-1

11. West Johnston

13

2-1

12. Princeton

15

0-0

13. Northwood

16

3-0

14. Rolesville

NR

2-1

15. Triton

NR

2-0

16. Bunn

17

1-0

17. Beddingfield

18

2-0

18. Harnett Central

23

2-1

19. Fuquay-Varina

8

2-1

20. South Central

21

3-0

21. Pinecrest

14

2-1

22. J.F. Webb

22

2-0

23. Jordan-Matthews

20

0-2

24. South Johnston

24

1-1

25. Chatham Central

25

0-0

Girls soccer

Team

Pvs

Rec.

1. Carrboro

1

2-0-1

2. Green Hope

2

3-0

3. Millbrook

3

2-0-1

4. Cardinal Gibbons

4

0-0-1

5. Leesville Road

5

2-0-1

6. Cary Academy

7

0-0

7. Sanderson

8

3-0

8. Durham Academy

12

0-0

9. Fuquay-Varina

13

3-0

10. Chapel Hill

15

1-0-1

11. Holly Springs

11

1-1

12. Wakefield

16

2-0

13. Middle Creek

9

1-1-1

14. Panther Creek

6

2-1

15. Athens Drive

10

0-0-2

16. Apex

18

1-1-1

17. Clayton

19

3-0

18. Heritage

17

1-2

19. Pinecrest

14

0-2

20. Franklin Academy

21

1-0

21. D.H. Conley

23

2-0

22. Grace Christian Raleigh

24

0-0

23. Southern Lee

NR

2-0-1

24. Wake Forest

NR

3-0

25. J.H. Rose

25

1-1

Boys lacrosse

Rank, Team

Pvs

Rec.

1. Cardinal Gibbons

1

2-0

2. Apex

2

2-0

3. Middle Creek

3

1-0

4. Broughton

4

2-0

5. Ravenscroft

6

0-0

6. Leesville Road

7

1-1

7. Green Hope

8

1-0

8. Holly Springs

5

0-1

9. Durham Academy

10

0-0

10. Athens Drive

11

0-1

11. Carrboro

12

2-0

12. Millbrook

13

2-0

13. Heritage

15

2-0

14. Chapel Hill

NR

2-0

15. Wakefield

9

1-1

Girls lacrosse

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Cardinal Gibbons

1

1-0

2. Broughton

2

2-0

3. Wakefield

3

2-0

4. Apex

4

2-0

5. Chapel Hill

5

1-0

6. East Chapel Hill

7

1-0

7. Middle Creek

8

1-0

8. Green Hope

9

2-0

9. Durham Academy

6

0-1

10. Holly Springs

12

0-1

11. Apex Friendship

10

1-1

12. Millbrook

13

2-1

13. Pinecrest

14

1-0

14. Carrboro

11

2-1

15. Heritage

NR

1-1

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

