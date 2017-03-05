N&O baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys & girls lacrosse rankings

Cardinal Gibbons now owns the top spot in The News & Observer’s 17-county area baseball rankings after a slew of preseason top 25 teams suffered opening-week losses.
Jordan, which topped previous No. 1 Green Hope as well as Orange and Panther Creek, moves from unranked to No. 7. Leesville Road, which lost to Gibbons but beat previous No. 6 D.H. Conley, moves up to No. 8 in the top 25. The two teams replace Voyager Academy and South Johnston.
South Granville also slid after losing to Hunt, Holly Springs fell after losing one-run games to Heritage and Green Hope and Middle Creek did the same after a one-run loss to Panther Creek.
Rolesville and Triton made big leaps into the softball rankings. Rolesville’s only loss is 2-0 to No. 7 Heritage. The Rams knocked Wake Forest from the rankings and replaced the Cougars. Triton’s 11-1 win over Harnett Central vaulted the Hawks over the Trojans. Harnett Central’s opening week wasn’t all bad: the Trojans defeated Fuquay-Varina and still moved up.
In girls soccer, Chapel Hill played No. 1 Carrboro to a 1-1 tie. Carrboro, a 2A school, will get an even bigger test with No. 5 Leesville Road, a 4A powerhouse, on Wednesday.
The new teams in this week’s top 15 for lacrosse are the Chapel Hill boys (replacing Cedar Ridge) and the Heritage girls (replacing Leesville Road).
Baseball
Team
Pvs
Rec.
1. Cardinal Gibbons
3
2-0
2. J.H. Rose
7
3-0
3. Cleveland
8
3-0
4. C.B. Aycock
9
2-0
5. Corinth Holders
11
3-0
6. Sanderson
12
2-0
7. Jordan
NR
3-0
8. Leesville Road
NR
1-1
9. North Johnston
13
1-0
10. North Pitt
15
3-0
11. Lee County
16
3-0
12. Heritage
24
2-0
13. South Granville
2
2-1
14. D.H. Conley
6
0-1
15. Green Hope
1
1-2
16. Holly Springs
4
1-2
17. Middle Creek
5
1-1
18. Bunn
17
2-0
19. Northwood
14
1-1
20. Apex
20
2-1
21. Fuquay-Varina
21
2-0
22. South Central
22
2-0
23. Pinecrest
10
2-1
24. Orange
18
1-1
25. Millbrook
25
1-1
Softball
Rank, Team
Pvs
Rec.
1. C.B. Aycock
1
1-0
2. D.H. Conley
2
2-0
3. South Granville
3
0-0
4. Garner
4
2-0
5. Orange
6
2-0
6. Apex
7
3-0
7. Heritage
9
3-0
8. Corinth Holders
11
2-0
9. Cleveland
12
3-0
10. Lee County
5
2-1
11. West Johnston
13
2-1
12. Princeton
15
0-0
13. Northwood
16
3-0
14. Rolesville
NR
2-1
15. Triton
NR
2-0
16. Bunn
17
1-0
17. Beddingfield
18
2-0
18. Harnett Central
23
2-1
19. Fuquay-Varina
8
2-1
20. South Central
21
3-0
21. Pinecrest
14
2-1
22. J.F. Webb
22
2-0
23. Jordan-Matthews
20
0-2
24. South Johnston
24
1-1
25. Chatham Central
25
0-0
Girls soccer
Team
Pvs
Rec.
1. Carrboro
1
2-0-1
2. Green Hope
2
3-0
3. Millbrook
3
2-0-1
4. Cardinal Gibbons
4
0-0-1
5. Leesville Road
5
2-0-1
6. Cary Academy
7
0-0
7. Sanderson
8
3-0
8. Durham Academy
12
0-0
9. Fuquay-Varina
13
3-0
10. Chapel Hill
15
1-0-1
11. Holly Springs
11
1-1
12. Wakefield
16
2-0
13. Middle Creek
9
1-1-1
14. Panther Creek
6
2-1
15. Athens Drive
10
0-0-2
16. Apex
18
1-1-1
17. Clayton
19
3-0
18. Heritage
17
1-2
19. Pinecrest
14
0-2
20. Franklin Academy
21
1-0
21. D.H. Conley
23
2-0
22. Grace Christian Raleigh
24
0-0
23. Southern Lee
NR
2-0-1
24. Wake Forest
NR
3-0
25. J.H. Rose
25
1-1
Boys lacrosse
Rank, Team
Pvs
Rec.
1. Cardinal Gibbons
1
2-0
2. Apex
2
2-0
3. Middle Creek
3
1-0
4. Broughton
4
2-0
5. Ravenscroft
6
0-0
6. Leesville Road
7
1-1
7. Green Hope
8
1-0
8. Holly Springs
5
0-1
9. Durham Academy
10
0-0
10. Athens Drive
11
0-1
11. Carrboro
12
2-0
12. Millbrook
13
2-0
13. Heritage
15
2-0
14. Chapel Hill
NR
2-0
15. Wakefield
9
1-1
Girls lacrosse
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Cardinal Gibbons
1
1-0
2. Broughton
2
2-0
3. Wakefield
3
2-0
4. Apex
4
2-0
5. Chapel Hill
5
1-0
6. East Chapel Hill
7
1-0
7. Middle Creek
8
1-0
8. Green Hope
9
2-0
9. Durham Academy
6
0-1
10. Holly Springs
12
0-1
11. Apex Friendship
10
1-1
12. Millbrook
13
2-1
13. Pinecrest
14
1-0
14. Carrboro
11
2-1
15. Heritage
NR
1-1
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
