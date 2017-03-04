Big 8 all-conference boys and girls basketball, swimming, wrestling teams

The Big 8 Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball, swimming and wrestling seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.
Orange won titles in boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling titles. Chapel Hill won boys and girls swimming.
In boys basketball, Orange’s Connor Crabtree won player of the year while Chapel Hill coach Rodney Carter won coach of the year. Southern Durham’s J’Naya Ephraim won the girls basketball player of the year while Orange’s B.J. Condron was coach of the year.
Orange’s Bobby Shriner was the wrestling coach of the year while state champions Payton Wilson of Orange and Hunter Queen of Northwood shared wrestler of the year awards.
Orange’s Mark Alford was the boys swimming coach of the year while five coaches shared girls coach of the year award. Chapel Hill’s Ang Li was the boys swimmer of the year while Northwood’s Sarah Helen Shepherd won the girls swimmer of the year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Rodney Carter, Chapel Hill.
Player of the Year: Connor Crabtree, Orange.
Sportsmanship Award: Northern Vance.
All-conference: Connor Crabtree, Orange; Logan Vosburg, Orange; Mitch Portman, Orange; Antonio Daye, Jr., Southern Durham; Jomaru Brown, Southern Durham; Elijah Haynes, Chapel Hill; Ben Gaynes, Chapel Hill; Zion Copeland, Northern Vance; Jonathan Seward, Northern Vance; Kendell Baskett, J.F. Webb; Cameron Goins, Northwood.
Honorable mention: Marquis Phelps, Orange; Joey McMullin, Orange; Tyriq Burrus, Southern Durham; Rashad Dixon, Southern Durham; Max Conolly, Chapel Hill; Malik Glasco, Northern Vance; Mekai Collins, Cedar Ridge; Terrence Crawford, Cedar Ridge; Shaddarrius Wilkerson, J.F. Webb; Shurone Harris, J.F. Webb; Gordon Brann, Northwood.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: B.J. Condron, Orange.
Player of the Year: J’Naya Ephraim, Southern Durham.
Sportsmanship Award: Orange.
All-conference: Mia Davidson, Orange; Jazlyn Watson, Orange; Kaylen Campbell, Orange; Kristian Eanes, Northwood; Kadie Snipes, Northwood; J-Naya Ephraim, Southern Durham; Jonisha McDaniel, Southern Durham; Karry Jones, J.F. Webb; Meri Bostic, J.F. Webb; Carrie Davis, Cedar Ridge; Kolby Levesque, Chapel Hill; Kayleigh Spencer, Northern Vance.
Honorable Mention: Icez Barnett, Orange; Lauren Cates, Orange; Chandler Adams, Northwood; Kayla Cadett, Southern Durham; Taylor Robinson, Southern Durham; Taylor Hammett, J.F. Webb; Miracle Page, Cedar Ridge; Madison Wardlow, Cedar Ridge.
SWIMMING
Boys Coach of the Year: Mark Alford, Orange.
Girls Co-Coaches of the Year: Jim Kelly, Cedar Ridge; Natasha Rubin, Northern Vance; Paula Alford, Orange; Lyn Smith, Northwood; Steve Riegler, Chapel Hill.
Boys Swimmer of the Year: Ang Li, Chapel Hill.
Girls Swimmer of the Year: Sarah Helen Shepherd, Northwood.
Sportsmanship Award: Northwood.
All-conference girls: Chapel Hill 200 medley relay (Marissa Tocci, Uma Knaven, Mia Rose, Natalie Jones); 200 freestyle - Chapel Hill’s Mia Rose, Cedar Ridge’s Hannah Kloetzer; 200 IM - Chapel Hill’s Uma Knaven, Northwood’s Sarah Helen Shepherd; 50 freestyle - Orange’s Stephanie Nolte, Chapel Hill’s Natalie Jones; Diving - Chapel Hill’s Clara Tate and Cloris Huan; 100 butterfly - Orange’s Amanda Jones, Chapel Hill’s Hadley McCormick; 100 freestyle - Chapel Hill’s Marissa Tocci and Poppy Ames; 500 freestyle - Chapel Hill’s Uma Knaven, Northwood’s Madeline Posse; Chapel Hill 200 freestyle relay (Ambika Gaur, Natalie Jones, Emily Trusky, Poppy Ames); 100 backstroke - Northwood’s Sarah Helen Shepherd, Chapel Hill’s Marissa Tocci; 100 breaststroke - Chapel Hill’s Katherine Acierno and Natalie Jones; Chapel Hill 400 freestyle relay (Mia Rose, Ambika Gaur, Uma Knaven, Marissa Tocci).
All-conference boys: Chapel Hill 200 medley relay (Adam Batson, Jordan Ren, Jacob Werden, Ang Li); 200 freestyle - Chapel Hill’s Ang Li and Thomas Bretzmann; 200 IM - Chapel Hill’s Jordan Ren and Jacob Werden; 50 freestyle - Orange’s Ben Scott, Cedar Ridge’s Christian Fischer; Diving - Chapel Hill’s Alexander Knight; 100 butterfly - Orange’s Ben Scott, Chapel Hill’s Adam Batson; 100 freestyle - Chapel Hill’s Jacob Werden, Cedar Ridge’s Christian Fischer; 500 freestyle - Chapel Hill’s Thomas Bretzmann and Carson Wickman; Chapel Hill 200 freestyle relay (Jordan Ren, Carson Wickman, Thomas Bretzmann, Jacob Werden); Chapel Hill’s Ang Li and Adam Baston; 100 breaststroke - Chapel Hill’s Jordan Ren and Orange’s Collin Montague; Chapel Hill 400 freestyle relay (Adam Batson, Thomas Bretzmann, Carson Wickman, Ang Li).
WRESTLING
Coach of the Year: Bobby Shriner, Orange.
Co-Wrestlers of the Year: Payton Wilson, Orange and Hunter Queen, Northwood.
Sportsmanship Award: Orange.
All-conference:
Orange: Mitchell Askew, Noah Davis, Gavin Wiggins, Mitchell Lopeman, Levi Anderson, Avery Jenkins, Charlie Fitzpatrick, Josiah Ramirez, Jamar Davis, Payton Wilson, Daylen Alston.
Chapel Hill: David Cureton, Zin Maung, Sam Gunning, Wesley Kelley, Matt Minnick, Tony Hess, Jesus Banda, Bradley Kenyon.
Northwood: Jamison Davis, Carter Stallings, Carson Amy, Hunter Queen, Wesley Roberson.
Cedar Ridge: Colin Davis, Seth McKee, Demarcus Smith, Ethan Kramer.
Southern Durham: Ryan Jones, Matthew Darby.
Northern Vance: Jo’el Royster, Jalen Baskerville.
