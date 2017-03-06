Two Rivers 3A all-conference boys and girls basketball, swimming, wrestling, indoor track and cheerleading teams

The Two Rivers 3A Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball, swimming, wrestling, indoor track and field and cheerleading seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.
Triton won titles in boys and girls basketball, Cleveland won wrestling and girls indoor track and Corinth Holders won boys indoor track and cheerleading.
Triton’s T.J. Morrison was the boys basketball coach of the year and South Johnston’s Javonte Smith was player of the year.
Triton’s Keith Howard and Corinth Holders’ Shannon Lee were co-coaches of the year in girls basketball and Smithfield-Selma’s Logan Lee was player of the year.
Cleveland’s Kenny Watkins was the wrestling coach of the year while Corinth Holders’ Frankie Miller won wrestler of the year.
In indoor track, Cleveland’s Joe Capps and Corinth Holders’ Peter Clark were coaches of the year and Cleveland’s Ciara Robinson and Corinth Holders’ Austin Carroll were athletes of the year.
Smithfield-Selma’s Jessica Joschak and Tara Madsen were honored as cheerleading coaches of the year while SSS’ Kaitlyn Williams and Corinth Holders’ Mackenzie Lee won individual awards.
South Johnston’s Cori Walker and Triton’s Meghan Penny were swimming coaches of the year as a number of swimmers shared swimmer of the year honors: Ryan Partrick and Jacob Stokes of Corinth Holders and Mitchell Langston of Cleveland shared the boys’ award and Corinth Holders’ Acacia Jones, Rachel Strickland, Meghan Partrick and Peyton Whitaker shared the girls’ one.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: T.J. Morrison, Triton.
Player of the Year: Javonte Smith, South Johnston.
Sportsmanship Award: Smithfield-Selma.
All-conference: Triton’s Shiquan Cox, Chrishaun Henry, Byron Massey; Western Harnett’s Darnell Carver, Jamar Butler; South Johnston’s Landen Lockamy; DeParis Patterson; Corinth Holders’ Brian Frazier, Johnavan Neal; Smithfield-Selma’s Anthony Council; Cleveland’s Garrett Davenport.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Co-Coaches of the Year: Keith Howard, Triton; Shannon Lee, Corinth Holders
Player of the Year: Logan Lee, Smithfield-Selma.
Sportsmanship Award: South Johnston.
All-conference: Triton’s Anna Tyndall, Mackenzie Fenn, Allure Smith; Cleveland’s Kailjn Williamson, Shaniya Taylor; Corinth Holders’ Mikayla Thompson, Melanie Tola; South Johnston’s Kelly Dorman; Smithfield-Selma’s Jalyin Reddick; Western Harnett’s Ri-Caria Williams.
CHEERLEADING
Coaches of the Year: Jessica Joschak and Tara Madsen, Smithfield-Selma
Cheerleader of the Year: Kaitlyn Williams, Smithfield-Selma.
Jump Off Winner: Mackenzie Lee, Corinth Holders.
Sportsmanship: Smithfield-Selma
All-conference: Cleveland’s Rebecca Dandeneau, Lindsay Stogner; Corinth Holders’ Janai Minga, Hanna Mizell, Tessa Musgrave; Smithfield-Selma’s Tatyana McElveen, Reagan Howell; South Johnston’s Taylor Overby; Triton’s Sabria Crowell; Western Harnett’s Kaliegh Flaker.
INDOOR TRACK
Girls Coach of the Year: Joe Capps, Cleveland
Girls Athlete of the Year: Ciara Robinson, Cleveland
Girls Sportsmanship Award: South Johnston
Girls all-conference: 4-by-800 relay - Cleveland; 55 hurdles - Ciara Robinson, Cleveland; 55 dash - Samara Gibson, Corinth Holders; 4-by-200 relay - Cleveland; 1,600 - Jessica Cullins, Cleveland; 500 - Dash Olivia Hime, Corinth Holders; 1,000 - Run Jasmine Cullins, Cleveland; 300 - Samara Gibson, Corinth Holders; 3,200 - Jessica Cullins, Cleveland; 4-by-400 Relay Cleveland; triple jump - Ranessa Bryson, Western Harnett; high jump - Ciara Robinson, Cleveland; shot put - Amber Walker, Triton; pole vault - Olivia Bargoil, Corinth Holders; long jump - Ciara Robinson, Cleveland.
Boys Coach of the Year: Peter Clark, Corinth Holders
Boys Athlete of the Year: Austin Carroll, Corinth Holders
Boys Sportsmanship Award: South Johnston
Boys all-conference: 4-by-800 relay - Cleveland; 55 hurdles - Jon Barnes, Cleveland; 55 dash - Noah Bridges, South Johnston; 4-by-200 relay - Triton; 1,600 meter - Austin Carroll, Corinth Holders; 500 - Juan Vera, Cleveland; 1,000 - Austin Carroll, Corinth Holders; 300 - Marvellous Okonne, Triton; 3,200 - Gable Dersham, Cleveland; 4-by-400 relay Smithfield-Selma; triple jump - Jamal Hampton, Cleveland; high jump - Kysheem Elliott, Triton; shot put - Joshua Faison, Smithfield-Selma; pole vault - Andrew Bugge, Corinth Holders; long jump - Leighton Spurling, Corinth Holders.
SWIMMING
Boys Coach of the Year: Cori Walker, South Johnston.
Co-Boys Swimmer of the Year: Ryan Partrick and Jacob Stokes, Corinth Holders; Mitchell Langston, Cleveland.
Girls Coach of the Year: Meghan Penny, Triton.
Co-Girls Swimmer of the Year: Acacia Jones, Rachel Strickland, Meghan Partrick, Peyton Whitaker, Corinth Holders.
Sportsmanship Award: South Johnston.
Boys all-conference: Corinth Holders 200 medley relay (Lower, M.Partrick, Palmer, Stokes); 200 freestyle - Ryan Partrick, Corinth Holders; 200 IM - Mitchell Langston, Cleveland; 50 freestyle - Jacob Stokes, Corinth Holders; 100 butterfly - Dalton Langston, Cleveland; 100 freestyle - Jacob Stokes, Corinth Holders; 500 freestyle - Ryan Partrick, Corinth Holders; Cleveland 200 freestyle relay - (D.Langston, Davis, Mefford, M.Langston); 100 backstroke - Mitchell Langston, Cleveland; 100 breaststroke - Christian Lower, Corinth Holders; Corinth Holders 400 freestyle relay - (Raynor, Lee, Brees, Kreske).
Girls all-conference: Corinth Holders 200 medley relay - (Strickland, Guillou, Whitaker, Bouren); 200 freestyle - Meghan Partrick, Corinth Holders; 200 IM - Rachel Strickland, Corinth Holders; 50 freestyle - Peyton Whitaker, Corinth Holders; 100 butterfly - Acacia Jones, Corinth Holders; 100 freestyle - Peyton Whitaker, Corinth Holders; 500 freestyle - Meghan Partrick, Corinth Holders; Corinth Holders 200 freestyle relay - (Jones, Swarts, Bauer, Blandford); 100 backstroke - Rachel Strickland, Corinth Holders; 100 breaststroke - Acacia Jones, Corinth Holders; Corinth Holders 400 freestyle relay - (Rex, Tyler, Reigher, Ziermann).
WRESTLING
Coach of the Year: Kenny Watkins, Cleveland.
Wrestler of the Year: Frankie Miller, Corinth Holders.
Sportsmanship Award: Triton.
All-conference:
Western Harnett: Trevor Wicker, Mason Taylor, Jack Taylor, Cole Furrie, James Clark.
Cleveland: Richard Alvarado, Noah Youngs, Christopher Gilmartin, Ja'Nathan Cowar, Michael Pineda, Zachary Lejnar, David Spencer, Johnathan Kisner, Jayden Desaunliers, Jackson Desaunliers.
Corinth Holders: Brandon Barrow, Mike Darden, Seamus Brennan, Larry Williams, Frankie Miller, David Price, Carter Styons.
Triton: Daniel Sanders, Cameron Tyre.
Comments