Southwest Wake all-conference boys and girls basketball, wrestling teams

The Southwest Wake Athletic Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s nine coaches.
Cary boys basketball, the SWAC champs, swept top honors as Donte Tatum took player of the year and Allan Gustafson won his second straight coach of the year.
Green Hope girls basketball swept SWAC regular season and tournament titles and coach Mike Robinson was voted coach of the year. Athens Drive’s Robin Gallagher was player of the year.
Cary won the SWAC wrestling title, but it was Middle Creek that swept the conference’s top honors. Heath Allen, who guided the Mustangs into the dual-team playoffs for the first time in school history, was coach of the year and Gabe Pickett was wrestler of the year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Allan Gustafson, Cary.
Player of the Year: Donte Tatum, Cary.
First team: Donte Tatum, senior, Cary; Justin McKoy, sophomore, Panther Creek; Eric Fox, senior, Apex; Daniel Jackson, senior, Middle Creek; Will Harkins, senior, Green Hope; D.J. Robertson, sophomore, Athens Drive.
Second team: Jeff Fortuny, sophomore, Cary; Ryan Shaffer, junior, Green Hope; Shammond Hicks, senior, Middle Creek; Tyler Smith, junior, Panther Creek; Trey Terry, senior, Fuquay-Varina; Chavis Coachman, junior, Apex.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Mike Robinson, Green Hope.
Player of the Year: Robin Gallagher, Athens Drive.
First team: Robin Gallagher, junior, Athens Drive; Kelly Fitzgerald, senior, Green Hope; Tamari Key, sophomore, Cary; Nia Washington, sophomore, Green Hope; Samantha Weaver, junior, Holly Springs; Kimberly Schuh, senior, Apex.
Second team: Rachel Argabright, senior, Green Hope; Samantha Michel, senior, Apex; Kalaya Hall, sophomore, Panther Creek; Gabby Rogers, senior, Panther Creek; Kiana Carter, sophomore, Holly Springs; Ariana Smith, sophomore, Cary.
WRESTLING
Coach of the Year: Heath Allen, Middle Creek.
Player of the Year: Gabe Pickett, Middle Creek.
First team: Kobe Early (103); Logan Maher, Middle Creek (113); Daniel Meyers, Holly Springs (120), Farris Busisou, Athens Drive (126); Logan Perentis, Holly Springs (132); Hunter Morton, Holly Springs (138); Delante Robinson, Cary (145); Nate Kinsey, Cary (152); Hunter Yost, Holly Springs (160); Zion Cooke, Holly Springs (170); Youssef Aitbalahri, Athens Drive (182); Gabe Pickett, Middle Creek (195); Justin Pattishall, Panther Creek (220); Jordan Glover, Cary (285).
Second team: Kaleb Williams, Apex (103); Alec Montoya, Apex Friendship (113); Ethan Mendel, Cary (120); Chris Jones, Middle Creek (126); Anthony Schiess, Cary (132); Dawson Majette, Middle Creek (138); Jason Hurst, Athens Drive (145); Joey McMahon, Apex (152); Kai Paxton, Panther Creek (152); Ryan Wolfram, Cary (160); Skyler Hendricks, Middle Creek (160); Joe Grena, Cary (170); Connor Castagnero, Apex (182); Jonathan Pattishall, Panther Creek (195); Andrew Molite, Middle Creek (220); Nicholas Castro, Green Hope (285).
