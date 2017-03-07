Corinth Holders baseball shuts out Rocky Mount

Three Corinth Holders pitchers combined for a four-hit, 2-0 shutout of visiting Rocky Mount in a Monday nonconference game.
Kody Cyr got the win for the No. 5 team in The News & Observer area rankings, pitching the first three innings before Conner Bass pitched the next three and Josh Jarman shut the door by striking out the side in the seventh.
The Pirates (4-0) are perfect on the year, but coach Adam Weaver is striving for more perfect performances.
“We’re pitching well enough to win games, we’re playing defense well enough to win games and we’re swinging the bats fortunate enough to be winning games right now,” Weaver said.
Rocky Mount (2-1) got runners on base in all but the sixth inning, but couldn’t drive them in. The Gryphons didn’t get a hit with runners in scoring position.
“I was a little disappointed with our bats today,” Rocky Mount coach Pat Smith said. “We had been hitting it pretty good, but we’ve only played three games.”
The Gryphons got a strong performance from freshman Ben Sieracki. He gave up three hits and four walks.
“I’m tickled to death to have a freshman pitcher that gave us five innings like that today,” Smith said.
Corinth Holders’ runs came on two sac flies. Jarman, who started the game in center field, scored designated hitter Tate Proctor in the bottom of the second and third baseman Trey Utrup drove in catcher Carson Sakowski in the fourth.
Comments