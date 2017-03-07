Prep notebook: Neuse Christian girls baskeball wins national title

The Neuse Christian girls basketball team was runner-up in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association championship last month, but the Lions came home with a national title after winning the National Christian School Athletic Association D1 championship on Saturday.
Neuse won three games to claim the title, taking down a teams from Ohio, New Jersey and Maryland. Neuse beat Riverdale Baptist (Md.) 60-42 in the championship game.
Rochelle hit streak ends: Heritage softball standout Imani Rochelle had her 23-game hit streak end on Monday in a 10-2 win against Knightdale, but never recorded an out. Rochelle was walked in all four plate appearances.
King of Spring: The Brine King of Spring Lacrosse Classic will run from Thursday through Tuesday and have college and high school games at five various sites.
Ravenscroft, Cardinal Gibbons, Green Hope, Durham Academy and Chapel Hill are the local schools participating. A full schedule is available at kingofspringlax.com.
NCISAA all-state basketball: Thirteen area players were named to one of the six NCISAA all-state basketball teams.
Boys: (1A) Coby White, Greenfield; Jamal King, Wayne Country Day; Elijah McCadden, Greenfield; Maurice Wilcox, Neuse Christian; (2A) Kris Monroe, St. David’s.
Girls: (1A) Maria Albiero, Neuse Christian; Jala Holloman, Wayne Country Day; Izabel DeAngelo, Neuse Christian; Izabela Leite, Neuse Christian; Grace Smith, Cary Christian; Madison Taylor, Ravenscroft; Izzy Strigel, Durham Academy; Lynn Johnson, Ravenscroft.
Conference cup standings: The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released conference cup standings through the winter season.
In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points. Below are all the eastern conferences.
Among area leaders are: West Johnston (Greater Neuse 4A), Leesville Road (Cap-8 4A), Green Hope (Southwest Wake 4A), Cardinal Gibbons (PAC-6 4A), Pinecrest (Southeastern 4A), Raleigh Charter (North Central 1A), Louisburg (Tar-Roanoke 1A), Carrboro (Mid-State 2A), North Pitt (Eastern Plains 2A), N.C. School of Science and Math (Northern Carolina 2A), Fike (Big East 3A), Chapel Hill (Big 8 3A) and Cleveland (Two Rivers 3A).
