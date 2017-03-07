Sanderson girls lacrosse shakes early deficit to rout Rolesville

Sanderson's Madi Blashaw (14) lets the ball fly as Rolesville's Lauren Hairston (27) defends in the goal during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit of the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Sanderson's Peyton Godwin (16) runs in open field during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Rolesville's Bethel Getachew (13) runs in open field during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Sanderson's Rachel Gilbert (5) and Hannan Rossi (23) tap sticks after Gilbert scores during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Sanderson's Paighton Hill (4) runs the field as Rolesville's Katelyn Gallimore (9) defends during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Sanderson's Merritt Dickinson (7) scores on the move by Rolesville's Crystin Williams (14) during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Rolesville's Lauren Hairston (27) can not stop the ball shot by Sanderson's Madi Blashaw (14) during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Everyone is looking for the ball during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Sanderson's Paighton Hill (4) gets congratulated by Merritt Dickinson (7) after she scores during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Rolesville's Makaila Williams (Left) fights for the ball during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
Rolesville's Noelle Isaac (6) drives to the net as \s18\ defends during the Rolesville Rams high school Lacrosse game with the Sanderson Spartans high school , March 7, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Sanderson won 18-4.
