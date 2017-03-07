High School Sports

Sanderson girls lacrosse shakes early deficit to rout Rolesville

By MIKE MANGAN

RALEIGH

After losses in its first three matches of the season, the last thing the Sanderson girls lacrosse team probably wanted to face Tuesday evening was an early two-goal deficit.

The Spartans got things going in a positive direction soon enough, however, scoring 10 straight goals at one point on their way to a 18-4 victory over visiting Rolesville.

Paighton Hill and Madi Blashaw scored five goals each and Rachel Gilbert added three goals and an assist for Sanderson (1-3). Noelle Isaac had three goals to pace Rolesville (0-3).

“I think this could get things going,” said Sanderson senior co-captain Merritt Dickinson. “This should encourage the older players and the younger players to work together as a team instead of as individuals. I think it will get things rolling for us.”

The Rams led 3-1 when Crystin Williams scored with 16 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the first half. That lead would be erased just over three minutes later, when Hill knotted the score at 3 with a goal from close range with 13:55 to go.

Hill put Sanderson ahead to stay when she weaved through traffic before beating Rams goalie Mike Hairston for a goal with 12:32 left to make it 4-3. Seven more goals followed, including four by Blashaw, to push the lead to 11-3 before Rolesville finally halted the surge when Isaac tallied a goal with 17:20 to go in the second half.

