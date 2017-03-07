Holly Springs bats come alive in 10-0 crushing of SWAC rival Apex

Holly Springs' Matt Willadsen rounds third base on his way to scoring a run against Apex during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Christine Adamczyk
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photographer Christine Adamczyk's coverage from the Apex Cougars and the Holly Springs Golden Hawks baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Ethan Miles (11) is congratulated on his home run by Matt Willadsen (9) and Brandon George (2) during the baseball game against Apex, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Apex's J.T. Murphy (right) pitches to Holly Springs' Ethan Miles during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs pitcher Camden Munise slams into the dugout fence chasing a foul ball during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Cole Hoops (3) celebrates a run by Matt Willadsen (9) during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Zach Burke (right) slides into third base under the tag by Apex's Cameron Roof during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Cole Hoops (left) and Bobby (13) celebrate after Tyler Babin (21) scores a run during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Apex's Kanan Butler (left) slides back into first base ahead of the throw to Holly Springs' Ethan Miles during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Apex's C.J. Conrad (right) slides into first ahead of the throw to Holly Springs' Ethan Miles (11) during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Ethan Miles completes a trip around the bases after he hit a home run against Apex during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Camden Munise pitches to Apex during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs coach Rod Whitesell (second right) meets Apex coach Mike Valder at the plate before the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Apex's J.T. Murphy pitches to Holly Springs during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Apex's Tucker Jackson (left) gets back to first base before the tag by Holly Springs' Ethan Miles during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Apex's Nolan Williams (17) is tagged out by Holly Springs' Cole Hoops (3) while trying to steal second base during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Apex's Cameron Mason pitches to Holly Springs during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Camden Munrise pitches to Apex during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
Holly Springs' Cameron Ellington (7) is safe at third base ahead of the throw to Apex's Cameron Roof during the baseball game, which was played in Holly Springs on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Holly Springs won 10-0.
