Heritage comes back to down Rolesville softball

They may be separated by only a few miles and be two of Wake County’s newer high schools, but future conference foes Heritage and Rolesville have had few athletic programs that mirror one another the way their softball teams have.
Heritage is three years older than Rolesville, but you can see the Rams’ trajectory taking the same path as the Huskies as they both entered Tuesday’s game ranked in The News & Observer’s area top 25.
No. 9 Heritage used a big bottom of the sixth inning to put away No. 14 Rolesville by a 5-1 score on Tuesday. It was the second time this year the Huskies (5-0) beat the Rams (3-2), and both games were close.
Imani Rochelle picked up the win on the mound for the Huskies.
The Rams (3-2) only scored in the second when No. 9 hitter Makayla Thomas doubled in Abby Taylor, who had doubled to start the inning. Rochelle struck out three.
“In two games, she’s only given up one run to this team – awesome job,” Heritage coach Mark Downing said.
Downing was pleased with how his team didn’t give up after some early trouble with Rolesville pitcher Summer Howerton.
The Huskies scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth on singles by Grace Valchar and Ashley Ferguson. In the sixth, Valchar drove in two more with a double, then scored on a single from Ferguson.
“We weren’t hitting in the beginning. (Howerton) is a very good pitcher and kept us off-balance,” Downing said. “(The batters) just kept coming up until we got the drives we wanted.”
Rolesville coach Frank Brantley, in his first year as head coach, was pleased with how his team competed.
“Our pitching and catching was great tonight,” Brantley said. “I really can’t complain too much, because (Heritage) is a great team.”
