High School Sports

March 7, 2017 11:46 PM

Chapel Hill boys lacrosse edges Jordan

By Brennan Doherty

Correspondent

CHAPEL HILL

Three games into his freshman season, Jack Grubbs has made a name for himself.

The Chapel Hill attacker’s impressive start to the season continued Tuesday night as he scored the game-winning goal with 1:23 remaining to help the Tigers defeat Jordan 8-7.

Having pulled even just two minutes prior on a goal by Grubbs, Chapel Hill went right back to the freshman in crunch time.

Positioned on the left flank, Grubbs was set up by senior attacker Sean Voelkel, who finished a team-best six points (three goals, three assists), and his well-placed shot got past Jordan sophomore goalie Robert Eigenrauch.

“Down the stretch we really worked as team and moved the ball around well,” said Grubbs, who finished with three goals.

With the win, N&O No. 14 Chapel Hill (3-0) remains unbeaten going into its showdown with Woodberry Forest (Va.) on Thursday at the University of North Carolina.

The loss was the first for a Jordan team (3-1) that opened the season with three consecutive victories, just one year removed from a 5-14 campaign.

With his team trailing 7-5 with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter following two Jordan goals in a 43-second span, Chapel Hill coach Brent Voelkel had a reason to be worried about Chapel Hill’s chances.

But from that point on, the Tigers turned it on offensively and were defensively sound in the final minutes.

“It didn’t look good,” coach Voelkel said. “The guys came back and played hard, and earned a hard-fought victory.”

Although the loss was a disappointing one for the Falcons, who looked poised to earn a solid road victory, Jordan coach Michael Ricucci remained positive about where his group is at this point in the season.

“We’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year,” Ricucci said.

Sophomore attacker Yasir Stroud led the Falcons with three goals, while senior midfielder Tyler Thompson helped Jordan control possession by winning the faceoff battle 14-5.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Corinth Holders' Tate Proctor on what's improved

View more video

Sports Videos