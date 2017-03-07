Chapel Hill boys lacrosse edges Jordan

Jack Grubbs, left, of Chapel Hill takes a shot on goal against Marcus Greene, center, and goalkeeper Robert Eigenrauch (41) of Jordan. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Yasir Stroud (28) of Jordan moves the ball against Andrew Cook (27) of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Yasir Stroud (28) of Jordan is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal for the Falcons. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Michael Ricucci, center, head coach of Jordan talks to his players during a timeout. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Mason Perry (10) of Jordan moves the ball against the pursuit of Patrick Johnson, right, of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Connor Casabura, left, and Andrew Cook, right, of Chapel Hill fight over a loose ball against Joe McDonald, center, of Jordan. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Brent Voelkel, right, head coach of Chapel Hill watches from the sideline. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Sean Voelkel (12) and Jack Grubbs (20) of Chapel Hill celebrate a goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Sean Voelkel, right, of Chapel Hill is looking for a shot on goal against Conor Smith, right, of Jordan. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Yasir Stroud, right, of Jordan moves the ball against Andrew Cook , left, of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Jack Grubbs, left, of Chapel Hill challenges Tyler Thompson, right, of Jordan. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
T.J. Malloy (22) of Chapel Hill is congratulated by his teammates Tim Childers, left, Duncan Tart, second from right, and Jack Grubbs, right, after scoring a goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Duncan Tart, left, Tim Childers, second from left, and Sean Voelkel, second from right, of Chapel Hill congratulate their teammate Jack Grubbs, right, after he scores the equalizing goal in the fourth quarter. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Jack Grubbs (20) of Chapel Hill scores the winning goal against Jordan's goalkeeper Robert Eigenrauch, left. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Jack Grubbs (20) of Chapel Hill celebrates along his teammate Duncan Tart (4) after scoring the winning goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Jack Grubbs, center, of Chapel Hill celebrates along his teammates, Martin Mraz, left, and Tim Childers, right, after scoring the winning goal for the Tigers. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Jordan Falcons in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the boys lacrosse game between the Chapel Hill Tigers and the Jordan Falcons that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Tuesday, March 7 2017. Chapel Hill won 8-7.
