Millbrook rallies by Heritage boys lacrosse in double overtime

If Tuesday night’s game was a foreshadowing of things to come, then Cap-8/GNRC Conference boys lacrosse foes should take note, as Millbrook and Heritage battled in what looks like a budding rivalry.
As the Wildcats jumped out on host Heritage in the first quarter, the Huskies put together a string of goals in the second half to storm back and force overtime.
The senior-lead core for Millbrook, however, was able to push the Wildcat offense late, and earn Millbrook a well-deserved 8-7 victory in double-overtime.
Millbrook (3-0) continued its hot start to the season. Following blowout wins of 10 and 12 goals in its first two games, the Wildcats surrendered a five-goal lead, and in the process, was shut-out in the middle two quarters, before rebounding late.
“We’ve got Leesville (Road) and Broughton (in the conference), and they show out every year, Millbrook coach Adam Kraciuk said. “It’s going to be a race for us to the top this year. Everybody’s trying to find themselves right now. Heritage was a big game on our schedule for us.”
Heritage (2-1), meanwhile, suffered its first defeat following a quick 2-0 start to the year. The Huskies showed it can score with the best of them, after producing 30 goals in its wins over Rolesville and Wakefield. After just one first-half goal against Millbrook, Heritage outscored them 6-3 the rest of the game.
“Our defense played awesome. (Goalie) Blake Glenn played great. Our defense held them to three goals in the second half and overtime periods,” Heritage coach Cameron Ferguson said. “And we responded with seven in the second half. We won the second half but it’s not a game of halves, it’s an entire game.”
