Northern Durham shuts out Riverside girls soccer

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team'

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

1:17 Nathan Holden found guilty of murdering in-laws

2:20 Lottie and Tori Pare take Wednesday off from school to participate in “A Day Without a Woman”

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

1:26 Syracuse's Boeheim on ACC Tournament: 'There is no value playing in Greensboro. None'

2:54 Former criminal, now a politician, explains support for North Carolina's "Ban the Box" bill

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral