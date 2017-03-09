High School Sports

Jordan girls lacrosse scores in last seconds to top Cary

By Andrew Tie

CARY

Jordan’s Lindy Charles scored with five seconds left to lift her Falcons girls lacrosse team to an 11-10 win at Cary Thursday night.

Charles’ goal completed a comeback after the Falcons (3-0) fell behind 7-3 at halftime.

The game started off well for the Imps as they dictated play for much of the first half. Cary (0-3) won faceoffs and got to groundballs first. The offense followed suit with nifty passing in the arc.

Several times, the Imps passed from behind the net to a player cutting hard for an easy goal. In the first half, Anna Olson and Natalie Johnson each notched a hat trick for Cary, and goalkeeper Grace Bowen played big in goal with eight saves.

But after the break, momentum flipped.

“In the timeout, we slowed everything down, told them to have poise,” said Jordan coach Craig Daye. “Once they got settled, we got some scores in transition, and it became easy and it opened up and they were more confident.”

Jordan chipped away at the lead with a few goals, and the crisp passes that Cary executed in the first half turned into live turnovers and transition scores for the Falcons.

With 1:14 remaining, Jordan drew even at 10-10 behind a score from Riley Sipe. Cary had a chance to score the game winner, but it turned the ball over, leading to Charles’ heroic goal.

