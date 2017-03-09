Jordan girls lacrosse scores in last seconds to top Cary

Jordan's Lindy Charles (7) gets the game winning point and starts to celebrate during the Jordan Falcons high school Lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Jordan Falcons high school Lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school , March 8, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Cary's Anna Padiak (11) runs the field as Jordan's Lindy Charles (7) defends during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school , March 8, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Riley Sipe (5) and Lindy Charles (7) celebrate as Jordan's Ellie Mayer (20) joins in during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school , March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Lindy Charles (7) celebrates the winning shot with Jordan's Kaylyn Posada (left) and Jordan's Riley Sipe (middle) during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Ellie Mayer (20) fights for the ball as Cary's Molly Campbell (16) avoids her during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school , March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Cary's Anna Olson (4) scores as Jordan's Amber Ashman (15) defends the net during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school , March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Ellie Mayer (20) scores as Cary's Natalie Johnson (8) looks on during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school , March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Cary's Katie Beaman (28) looks right in the face of Jordan's Ellie Mayer (20) and defends during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Ellie Mayer (20) can not get around Cary's Natalie Johnson (8) during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Cary's goalie Grace Bowen (21) can not stop the ball shot by Jordan's Riley Sipe (5) during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Lindy Charles (7) scores in the second half during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Riley Sipe (5) runs the field during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school , March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Ellie Mayer (20) drives to the goal and scores as Cary's Natalie Johnson (8) defends during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Kaylyn Posada (1) presses to the goal as Cary's Anna Padiak (11) defends during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Cary's Natalie Johnson (8) and Jordan's Ellie Mayer (20) fight for the face off ball during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
Jordan's Gena Ntirugelegwa (29) defends Cary's Caroline Leder (6) during the Jordan Falcons high school lacrosse game with the Cary Imps high school, March 8, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Jordan won 11-10.
