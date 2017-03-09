Hillside baseball rolls by Southern Durham, completes season sweep

LeChauncey Lyons carried the biggest bat Thursday on night when he and his Hillside teammates were swinging them with authority.
The senior infielder went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base as the Hornets rolled up a 20-4 score on nonconference county rival Southern Durham at Pete Shankle Stadium.
The win, stopped on run differential after five innings, completed a sweep of their home-and-home series, improved the Hornets to 3-1 while Southern fell to 2-3. Hillside has won three straight games.
The Hornets, who had a 7-6 win over Jordan-Matthews in eight innings on Wednesday night, had beaten visiting Southern 17-5 on Friday in a contest stopped on run differential after 4½ innings.
“We’re still a work in progress,” said Hornets coach Malcoum Green. “But I like the direction we’re going. The boys are buying into our techniques, and they’re getting better every day.
Hillside’s third straight win in the series made the teams 7-7 in their last 14 showdowns.
Southern was coming off Wednesday’s 21-8 win at Durham School of the Arts that was called after six innings on run differential.
“We just need to have better focus, and part of that is on me,” said veteran Southern coach and former Shaw baseball player Avery Bryant. “We have to keep working on the mental aspects every day.”
Josephus Shabazz was the winning pitcher in his first varsity appearance on the mound, leaving with a 12-3 lead after three innings and allowing just one earned run. Tyre Stephens took the loss in his first decision of the season.
Hillside out-hit the hosts 11-5. Corey Mitchell added two hits with an RBI and two stolen bases while Shabazz chipped in two hits with an RBI and a steal. Kinique Walter had a two-RBI triple for the Hornets.
Stephens had a double and a single with a stolen base and an RBI, while Jhon Cole added an RBI double for the Spartans.
Hillside opens PAC-6 4A play on Friday at East Chapel Hill, while Southern begins 8 Eight 3A action on Tuesday against visiting Northwood.
Comments