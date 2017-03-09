Southern Durham tops Hillside 30-20 in softball

Hadiyah Omar, left, of Hillside runs to the home base against the pursuit of Siena Oyan, right, of Southern. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the softball game between the Hillside Hornets and the Southern Durham Spartans that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Hadiyah Omar, right, of Hillside celebrates along her teammate Joydan Parker (12) of Hillside after scoring a triple run home run. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
J'Naya Ephraim, center, of Southern hits the ball in front of Hillside's Joydan Parker, left. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Kelli McLean, left, head coach of Hillside instructs her players before the start of the game. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Jayla Moore (8) of Southern pitches for the Spartans. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Siena Oyan, left, of Southern hits the ball in front of Hillside's catcher Joydan Parker, right. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Siena Oyan, right, of Southern celebrates along her teammate Shykirah Owens (16) of Southern after scoring for the Spartans. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Ashleigh Weeks (5) of Hillside pitches for the Hornets. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
J'Naya Ephraim, right, of Southern steps on to the home plate against Neah Stevens (7) and Joydan Parker, left, of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Hadiyah Omar, right, of Hillside steps on to the third base against Mykal Rhodes, left, of Southern. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Hadiyah Omar, right, of Hillside hits the ball against Southern's catcher Kayla Cadlet, left. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Hadiyah Omar, right, of Hillside slides to safety at the home base against Kayla Cadlet, left, of Southern. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Mykal Rhodes (2) of Southern steps on to the home plate against Neah Stevens (7) of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Neah Stevens, right, of Hillside throws a pitch for the Hornets. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Amore Resto (9) of Southern celebrates along her teammates, Siena Oyan, second from right, and Shykirah Owens, right, after scoring in the 4-th inning. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
J'Naya Ephraim (11) of Southern celebrates along her coach Randy Grissom, right, after scoring in the 4-th inning. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Kayla Cadlet, left, of Southern tags out Joydan Parker, right, of Hillside at home plate. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
Hadiyah Omar, right, of Hillside slides to home base against Siena Oyan, left, of Southern. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Thursday, March 9 2017. Southern Durham won 30-20.
