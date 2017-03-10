Harnett Central softball rallies by Triton

Harnett Central fell behind by six runs before it ever came to bat its softball game against Triton, but the Trojans rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 12-9 win at Neill’s Creek Park Thursday night.
The win earned Harnett Central (3-2) a season split with its county rivals. Triton (4-1) won last week’s meeting, 11-1, in five innings.
“We started off kind of rough, but then we slowed things down,” Harnett Central coach Lauren Taylor said. “We got refocused and were able to have some good at bats, have some good innings defensively and come out on top.”
The Hawks sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, banging out six runs on six hits and knocking Harnett Central’s starting pitcher Searria Fisher from the game.
It was an ideal beginning for Triton, but Harnett Central bounced back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, and then four more in the second to stay in the game.
Triton starter Mackenzie Fenn was called for an illegal pitch on her first delivery of the night — a fact that Triton coach Mark Whitman was still unhappy about after the game. Fenn pitched a complete game in the win over the Trojans last week.
“We hit the ball well,” he said. “You score nine runs, you’re supposed to win ball games. … I’m disappointed for the girls, because they played good enough to win.”
The Hawks carried a 9-8 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but Harnett Central had one more spurt left.
Hayley Waddell led the frame off with a triple to the fence in right and Fisher and Ansley Lee both drew walks off Fenn. Lyndsey Brewer stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, and after fouling off five two-strike pitches, smacked a two-run single to give the Trojans a lead they would not relinquish.
Fisher reentered the game with two down in the third and retired the last 11 Triton hitters she faced to earn the win. She also doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs while Tanner Williford also had two RBI.
Ashley Daniel was 3-for-4 with two RBI and Alexis Howard was also 3-for-4 with a run batted in for Triton.
