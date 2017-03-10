Carrboro defeats Chapel Hill softball

Thanks to a four-run sixth inning, the Carrboro Jaguars defeated the Chapel Hill Tigers 11-9 on Friday.
Tiger (0-3) pitcher Camryn Anthony was excellent in the circle all afternoon. She finished with 13 strikeouts and threw strikes. However, the defense behind her struggled at times with mental and fundamental errors.
The Jaguars (5-0) were able to capitalize on those mistakes to the tune of three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth. Jadin Dewith led the charge on offense, scoring four runs in four at-bats. She also pitched the sixth and seventh innings to close out the victory for the Jags.
“We have several really quick, quick runners,” Carrboro coach John Faircloth said. “Jaden is definately one, but pretty much our first four batters are all pretty fast.”
Chapel Hill got off to a fast start and gave Anthony some run support. The Tigers scored five in the first inning and even batted around the order. They were able to add another run in the second, but then the bats went cold and Carrboro pitcher Elizabeth Ollila settled in.
As good as Carrboro’s pitchers were, they also benefitted from some strong defense and a little bit of luck. In the sixth, for example, the Jaguars made an inning-ending double play when the Tiger’s Meg Morton hit a short fly to third base.
Iza Tudryn, the Jag’s starting third-baseman, caught the ball and tagged a Chapel Hill runner who had strayed too far from third base. The inning-ending double play killed a Chapel Hill rally and gave Carrboro all the momentum.
Other standouts for Carrboro included Paige Watson, who scored twice hitting in the two-hole, and shortstop Meghan McPeak, who had an RBI in the first inning and scored in the fifth.
Chapel Hill was led by Anthony, who set the tone at pitcher and had three hard-hit singles at the plate. However, a young Tigers team couldn’t rally enough support behind her to earn the victory at home.
“Ultimately, we had some problems on defense, and that let us down in some of the game,” Chapel Hill coach Charlie Lancaster said. “But it’s early in the season, and we have a really young team, so I think we will learn and get better as the season goes on.”
