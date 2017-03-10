Orange softball trounces Cardinal Gibbons

Jaden Hurdle (23) of Orange steps on to the home base against Stefanie Coats, center, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the softball game between the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders and the Orange Panthers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Cliff Davidson, right, head coach of Orange directs her players as Mia Davidson (33) of Orange steps over the 3rd base. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mia Davidson (33) of Orange walks to the 1st base during the 1st inning. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mia Davidson (33) of Orange steps on to the home plate during the first inning. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Alysann Lloyd (20) of Orange congratulates her teammate Mia Davidson (33) during the 1st inning. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Alexandra Mills, right, of Cardinal Gibbons swings for the ball against Orange's catcher Mia Davidson, left. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Abigail Hamlett, left, of Orange throws out Sarah Austin (4) of Cardinal Gibbons at the second base. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Olivia Ruff, right, of Orange slides to the 3rd base against Jocelyn Shell, left, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Alisha Pettiford (35) of Orange steps on to the 3rd base against Elizabeth Klavon, right, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Olivia Ruff (9) of Orange congratulates her teammates Alisha Pettiford (35) and Jaden Hurdle (23) after they score for the Panthers. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Kristina Givens (21) of Orange throws a pitch for the Panthers. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Olivia Ruff (9) of Orange runs to the home base. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Grace Andrews, left, of Orange runs for the 1st base against Clare Zureich, right, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mia Davidson (33) of Orange at bat for the Panthers. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mia Davidson (33) of Orange steps on to the 3rd base against Jocelyn Shell, center, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mia Davidson (33) of Orange walks to the first base. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Clare Zureich, left, of Cardinal Gibbons steps on to the home bass against Mia Davidson, right, of Orange. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Orange huddles at the mound. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Olivia Latta-Harshaw, right, of Orange swings for the ball against Stefanie Coats, left, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mia Davidson, left, of Orange catches a ball against a swing from Clare Zureich, right of Cardinal Gibbons. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Alexandra Mills (11) of Cardinal Gibbons throws a pitch for the Crusaders. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mia Davidson (33) of Orange jumps against the fence for a high ball. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mia Davidson, right, of Orange throws to the first base. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Alexandra Mills, right, of Cardinal Gibbons swings for the ball against Orange's catcher Mia Davidson, left. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jaden Hurdle, left, of Orange throws a pitch for the Panthers. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the Orange Panthers in a softball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Friday, March 10 2017. Orange won 17-2.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
