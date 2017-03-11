Southeast Raleigh falls short in the NCHSAA 4A girls basketball championship to Northwest Guilford

7:12 Leesville Road boys basketball press conference Pause

1:35 Chatham Central's Nick Daggett wins third 1A wrestling title

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

1:02 Duke defeats North Carolina in ACC Tournament

1:07 An obsession with whiskey leads to candles

1:34 Justin Jackson: "I've got to play better"

3:41 Duke co-captain Amile Jefferson breaks down 93-83 win over UNC

18:42 Duke's Coach K: 'Another great game. Holy mackerel.'

2:43 A sub-freezing creation by Todd Dawson and his partner takes first prize at the World Ice Art Championship