Green Hope girls soccer rallies twice against Panther Creek

For the first time all season, Green Hope’s girls soccer team found itself down in a game. And the Falcons fell behind twice.
But playing at the home of their most fierce rival, and in cold and rainy conditions, Green Hope twice rallied to tie the game before winning 3-2 on Monday.
Panther Creek (4-2, 3-2), ranked No. 12, went up 1-0 but Green Hope answered to make it 1-1 at halftime.
The Catamounts went ahead on a Kira Swartz goal in the 44th minute. Swartz tapped in a ball that had slipped out of the goalkeeper’s hands – one of few noticeable influences from the wet conditions.
But Green Hope scored twice in two minutes – in the 63rd and 64th – to put the game away.
Green Hope (7-0, 4-0), ranked No. 1 in The News & Observer area this week, scored twice on goals by Audrey Cooke and once by Anna Bevan. Assists were notched by Bevan, Grace Wagner and Catherine Holbrook.
