March 14, 2017 10:49 PM

Big East 3A all-conference basketball and wrestling teams

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The Big East 3A Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.

Each conference champion’s head coach earned coach of the year honors. Northern Nash boys basketball Henry Drake and Fike wrestling coach Mike Bancroft won it outright while Rocky Mount’s Pam Gainey shared the award with Nash Central’s Terri Cash.

Nash Central’s Montre’ Cash was the boys basketball player of the year for the conference, while Nash Central’s Michaela Nelms won girls basketball player of the year and Southern Nash’s Kendrick Watson won wrestler of the year.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coach of the Year: Henry Drake, Northern Nash

Player of the Year: Montre’ Cash, Nash Central

All-conference:

Northern Nash: Darius Spragley, Raymond Bullock III, Undray Cherry.

Nash Central: Montre’ Cash, Elijah Cole.

Fike: Samson Strickland, Tyshaud Lucas.

Rocky Mount: Artavious Richardson.

Hunt: Ny’zhay Allen.

Southern Nash: Tyler Brown.

Honorable mention: Devontae Wiggins, Northern Nash; Dominick Dixon, Nash Central; Ricky Fuller, Fike; Shyheim Battle, Rocky Mount; K.J. Jones, Hunt; Tavarus Brown, Southern Nash.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Co-Coach of the Year: Pam Gainey, Rocky Mount & Terri Cash, Nash Central

Player of the Year: Michaela Nelms, Nash Central

All-conference:

Rocky Mount: Keyanna Spivey, Michelle Gainey, Shelby Meeks.

Nash Central: Michaela Nelms, Myia Spivey.

Fike: Jada Lee, Aniya Thigpen.

Hunt: Kayla Kent.

Northern Nash: Kristian Johnson.

Southern Nash: Jessy Lucas.

Honorable mention: Ashley Hatfield, Rocky Mount; Kayalin Mitchell, Nash Central; Mason Blake, Fike; Bryson Lee, Hunt; Kylar Wiggins, Northern Nash; Aaliyah Newkirk, Southern Nash.

WRESTLING

Coach of the Year: Mike Wickham, Fike

Wrestler of the Year: Kendrick Watson, Southern Nash

All-conference:

106: Blake Edwards, Fike

113: Rashun Lawrence, Rocky Mount

120: Josiah Wattenbarger, Hunt

126: Daniel Martinez, Fike

132: Rae’Sae Settles, Fike

138: Linton Holmes, Fike

145: Aaron Bancroft, Fike

152: Joshua Brice, Nash Central

160: Isiah Proctor, Fike

170: Emanuel Williams, Nash Central

182: Vyshaun Richardson, Southern Nash

195: Alex Nobles, Nash Central

220: Dillon Joyner, Northern Nash

285: Kendrick Watson, Southern Nash

