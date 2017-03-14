Big East 3A all-conference basketball and wrestling teams

4:24 Southeast Raleigh girls basketball press conference Pause

1:11 Final seconds of the 4A girls basketball title game

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:40 Wake County school system responds to racial tensions

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

18:42 Duke's Coach K: 'Another great game. Holy mackerel.'

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary