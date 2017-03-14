Big East 3A all-conference basketball and wrestling teams

The Big East 3A Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.
Each conference champion’s head coach earned coach of the year honors. Northern Nash boys basketball Henry Drake and Fike wrestling coach Mike Bancroft won it outright while Rocky Mount’s Pam Gainey shared the award with Nash Central’s Terri Cash.
Nash Central’s Montre’ Cash was the boys basketball player of the year for the conference, while Nash Central’s Michaela Nelms won girls basketball player of the year and Southern Nash’s Kendrick Watson won wrestler of the year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Henry Drake, Northern Nash
Player of the Year: Montre’ Cash, Nash Central
All-conference:
Northern Nash: Darius Spragley, Raymond Bullock III, Undray Cherry.
Nash Central: Montre’ Cash, Elijah Cole.
Fike: Samson Strickland, Tyshaud Lucas.
Rocky Mount: Artavious Richardson.
Hunt: Ny’zhay Allen.
Southern Nash: Tyler Brown.
Honorable mention: Devontae Wiggins, Northern Nash; Dominick Dixon, Nash Central; Ricky Fuller, Fike; Shyheim Battle, Rocky Mount; K.J. Jones, Hunt; Tavarus Brown, Southern Nash.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Co-Coach of the Year: Pam Gainey, Rocky Mount & Terri Cash, Nash Central
Player of the Year: Michaela Nelms, Nash Central
All-conference:
Rocky Mount: Keyanna Spivey, Michelle Gainey, Shelby Meeks.
Nash Central: Michaela Nelms, Myia Spivey.
Fike: Jada Lee, Aniya Thigpen.
Hunt: Kayla Kent.
Northern Nash: Kristian Johnson.
Southern Nash: Jessy Lucas.
Honorable mention: Ashley Hatfield, Rocky Mount; Kayalin Mitchell, Nash Central; Mason Blake, Fike; Bryson Lee, Hunt; Kylar Wiggins, Northern Nash; Aaliyah Newkirk, Southern Nash.
WRESTLING
Coach of the Year: Mike Wickham, Fike
Wrestler of the Year: Kendrick Watson, Southern Nash
All-conference:
106: Blake Edwards, Fike
113: Rashun Lawrence, Rocky Mount
120: Josiah Wattenbarger, Hunt
126: Daniel Martinez, Fike
132: Rae’Sae Settles, Fike
138: Linton Holmes, Fike
145: Aaron Bancroft, Fike
152: Joshua Brice, Nash Central
160: Isiah Proctor, Fike
170: Emanuel Williams, Nash Central
182: Vyshaun Richardson, Southern Nash
195: Alex Nobles, Nash Central
220: Dillon Joyner, Northern Nash
285: Kendrick Watson, Southern Nash
