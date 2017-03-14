Wakefield baseball holds off Enloe

Wakefield's Brett Thompson (2) throws to first to attempt a double play after tagging out Enloe's Jared Moore (22) during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Ray Black III's raw edit from Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Wakefield's Jake Gibson (24) slides safely into second base as Enloe's Logan McCollum, right, struggles to control the ball during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Wakefield's Zach Lyon reverses course before being rundown between second and third bases during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Enloe head coach Billy Ray Rutledge during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Wakefield's Caleb Keith (16) pitches during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Enloe's Jack Lowder (17) pitches during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Wakefield's Brett Thompson safely steals third base as Enloe third baseman Jordan Herrington (14) takes a tumble trying to collect the ball during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Wakefield's Zach Lyon (20) connects to hit a grounder during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Wakefield head coach Chris Keown during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Wakefield's Jared Moore (2) hits into the outfield for a base hit during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Wakefield's Caleb Keith (16) pitches during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Enloe catcher Harrison Lee tags out Wakefield runner Nolan Gray (32) at home plate during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
Enloe's Jack Lowder (17) pitches during Enloe's baseball game at Wakefield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Wakefield won the game 7-5.
