March 14, 2017 11:33 PM

Wakefield baseball holds off Enloe

By MIKE POTTER

Correspondent

RALEIGH

Wakefield had to wait until the fifth game of the season to get its first victory, and when it came it was a little more exciting than coach Chris Keown might have wanted.

Zach Michael’s one-out RBI single was the centerpiece of a two-out sixth-inning rally, giving the Wolverines a 7-5 decision over visiting Enloe in Cap-8 Conference baseball on a frigid, soggy Tuesday night.

Wakefield, which has beaten Enloe 16 straight times, is now 1-4 and 1-1 in conference play while the Eagles are 1-5, 0-1 after their fourth straight loss.

For the Eagles’ part, the upside was they were able to make a game of it. The Wolverines had won last year’s two meetings by a combined score of 36-15.

Wakefield outhit the visitors 9-8. Zach Lyon had two hits and a stolen base while Michael chipped in a pair of hits and an RBI and Hunter Stevens a double.

Southpaw Jake Gibson was the winning pitcher with two innings of relief, following starter Caleb Keith who went five innings and allowed a run on six hits with three strikeouts against a walk.

Sophomore shortstop Logan McCollum led the Eagles with a pair of singles with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Chip Raynor and Dante Thorbs added two hits each for the Eagles.

The rematch is scheduled on April 19 at Enloe.

Enloe visits Jordan on Wednesday. Wakefield was scheduled to host Cardinal Gibbons on Wednesday, but the contest has been postponed. The Wolverines’ next game is on Friday at conference rival Wake Forest.

