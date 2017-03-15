ECC all-conference boys and girls basketball, swimming, wrestling teams

The Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball, swimming and wrestling seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches in basketball but determined by conference championship finish in swimming and wrestling.
In boys basketball, conference champ South Central sophomore Shykeim Phillips won player of the year while coach of the year went to D.H. Conley’s Rob Maloney.
In girls basketball, Eastern Wayne’s Nyesha Best was player of the year while coach of the year went to J.H. Rose’s Mark Johnson.
In swimming, D.H. Conley’s Eric Sawyer and Jennifer Neague were named coaches of the year. C.B. Aycock’s Zach Chastain and D.H. Conley’s Svea Torres were swimmers of the year.
New Bern wrestling coach Bo Lansche was voted coach of the year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Rob Maloney, D.H. Conley
Player of the Year: Shykeim Phillips, South Cenral
All-conference:
South Central: Shykeim Phillips, Day'ron Sharpe, Xavier Boyd, Tahj Riddick.
D.H. Conley: Shykeef Daniels, Jahmois Barnhill, Tyler Hubbard, Davontay Taylor.
Eastern Wayne: Eric Agee, Yeonte Royal.
J.H. Rose: Creighton Lebo, Tymize Barnhill.
New Bern: Frank Fortescue.
Southern Wayne: Bless Thomas, Rakilen Butler.
C.B. Aycock: Semaj Yelverton.
Honorable mention: Jahzeer Baker, South Central; Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley; Wesley Case, Eastern Wayne; Omar Marrero, Eastern Wayne; Marcus Rouse, Eastern Wayne; Jonathan Timothy, J.H. Rose; Eli Batts, C.B. Aycock.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Mark Johnson, J.H. Rose
Player of the Year: Nyesha Best, Eastern Wayne
All-conference:
J.H. Rose: Castar Braswell, Kentasia Street, Kiara Rogers, Arnasia Williams.
South Central: Kinnedy Lawrence, Anna Mewborn, Ninevah Reddick, Brittany Gibbs.
D.H. Conley: Makenna Batts, Kiara Johnson.
Eastern Wayne: Nyesha Best, Treycic Ford.
New Bern: Laniah Jones.
C.B. Aycock: Mookie Powell.
Southern Wayne: Samiya Bess.
Honorable mention: Brittany Gibbs, South Central; Jena Wooten, D.H. Conley; Elana Fuller, D.H. Conley; Myesha Best, Eastern Wayne; Tammaria Smith, Eastern Wayne; Channing Williams, Eastern Wayne; Ziomara Williams, Eastern Wayne.
BOYS SWIMMING
Coach of the Year: Eric Sawyer, D.H. Conley
Player of the Year: Zach Chastain, C.B. Aycock
All-conference:
D.H. Conley: Seth Tillery, Trevor Torres, Conner Dennison, Andrew Landry, Bradley Downs, Benjiman Woodward
J.H. Rose: Jack Hastings, Grant Humphreys, Sadler Smith
C.B. Aycock: Zach Chastain
New Bern: Nick Greene
GIRLS SWIMMING
Coach of the Year: Jennifer Neague, D.H. Conley
Player of the Year: Svea Torres, D.H. Conley
All-conference:
D.H. Conley: Svea Torres, Abigail Burns, Morgan Despres, Ruth McGee, Meredith Bullard, Virginia Kohake, Rachel Eberenz, Lauren Hill, Ruth Bishop, Brianna Micham.
South Central: Bethany Tart.
Eastern Wayne: Jazmin Jones.
New Bern: Vanessa Urcinole.
J.H. Rose: Carina Becker.
WRESTLING
Coach of the Year: Bo Lansche, New Bern
All-conference:
106: Will Dudley, New Bern; Austin Doyle, C.B. Aycock.
113: Jerrian Moore, New Bern; Devin Maldonado, C.B. Aycock.
120: Drew Sisk, J.H. Rose; Darrin Akers, New Bern.
126: Phifer Ozimek, J.H. Rose; Eric Cabingas, New Bern.
132: Jacob Smith, New Bern; Jaleek Lewis, Eastern Wayne.
138: Cedric Boyd, New Bern; Devante Jackson, Southern Wayne.
145: Connor Wrought, New Bern; Victor Skinner, Eastern Wayne.
152: Jarod Ruffing, D.H. Conley; Nate Matthews, Eastern Wayne.
160: Tyler Hughes, C.B. Aycock; Kimari Johnson, Southern Wayne.
170: Jackson Sisk, J.H. Rose; James Reser, C.B. Aycock.
182: Joshua Wallace, C.B. Aycock; Isaiah Antis, J.H. Rose.
195: Timothy Taylor, Southern Wayne; John Holt, D.H. Conley.
220: Daniel Rawson, New Bern; Justice Green, D.H. Conley.
285: Seth Vandervoort, South Central; Jalin Wright, D.H. Conley.
