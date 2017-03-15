Greater Neuse River all-conference boys and girls basketball, swimming, wrestling, indoor track and cheerleading teams

The Greater Neuse River Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball, swimming, wrestling, indoor track and field and cheerleading seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.
In boys basketball, conference champ Garner took top honors with coach Eddie Gray and senior Alex Reed winning coach and player of the year awards. In girls basketball, Rolesville senior Jaylin Powell won player of the year while Knightdale coach Trent Bunn claimed coach of the year.
Harnett Central’s Trenton Wallis won boys swimmer of the year while East Wake’s Gary Allmon was coach of the year. In girls swimming, Clayton’s Cara Martin won swimmer of the year and Rolesville’s Logan Brendle won coach of the year.
In wrestling, Southeast Raleigh coach Michael Vassil was coach of the year and Rolesville’s Matt Mims was wrestler of the year. Alexander Perry of Southeast Raleigh and Clayton’s Deondra James were also honored as top wrestlers from the conference tournament.
In gymnastics, West Johnston’s Abigayle Harris and coach Margaret Morgan swept the top awards. Emma Shumaker of Harnett Central was the cheerleader of the year while West Johnston’s Sarah DeGruchy won coach of the year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Eddie Gray, Garner.
Player of the Year: Alex Reed, Garner.
All-conference:
Garner: Alex Reed, Kenyon Burt, Demetric Horton, Trayvon Ferrell.
Rolesville: Ricky Clemons, Israel Lockamy.
Knightdale: Xavier Fennell, Shayne Saigo.
Southeast Raleigh: Ericson Loveless, Noah Thompson.
Clayton: Martavis McLamb, Macaleb Robertson.
Harnett Central: Ian Jones.
East Wake: Guyvonne Ferguson.
West Johnston: Jakim Graham.
Sportsmanship winners: Donovan Evans, Garner; Donald Pickney, East Wake; Tyrone Thompson, Clayton; Sherman McLeod, Southeast Raleigh; Aaron Taylor, Knightdale; Jamaal Farrar, Rolesville; Jalen Langley, West Johnston; Drew Milton, Harnett Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Trent Bunn, Knightdale.
Player of the Year: Jaylin Powell, Rolesville.
All-conference:
Southeast Raleigh: Jada McMillian, Tamia Davis, Anya Poole.
Knightdale: Melody Pritchard, Le'Zarea Bowens.
East Wake: Tamira Knuckles, Mikieja Covington.
Rolesville: Jaylin Powell, Morgan Brown, Valencia Carroll.
Clayton: Asia Todd, Janasia Cannon.
Harnett Central: Maliah Banks.
Garner: Sirrenna Pitts.
West Johnston: Nadia Blevins.
Sportsmanship winners: Danica Lucas, Southeast Raleigh; Alexis Smith, Knightdale; Arianna Hopkins, Rolesville; Taylor Todd, East Wake; Kayla Guy, Garner; Rachel Hunter, Clayton; Mikayla Knight, Harnett Central; Meghan Bennett, West Johnston.
CHEERLEADING
Coach of the Year: Sarah DeGruchy, West Johnston.
Cheerleader of the Year: Emma Shumaker, Harnett Central.
All-conference:
West Johnston: Lilly Edwards, Claire Dodd, Julianne Warf, Baylee Potter.
Clayton: Takira Robinson, Cassidy Cannada, Kamdyn Whitley.
Harnett Central: Megan Patterson, Nicole Pearce, Zaria McDowell.
Garner: Fallon Roberts, Ashley Hatcher.
East Wake: Isabella Jimenez-Vargas, Rebecca Pearce.
Southeast Raleigh: Kelsie Hembrick, Kaira Farrar.
Sportsmanship winners: Britni Mickey, West Johnston; Hannah Ziegler, Clayton; Kelly Irvin, Harnett Central; Ashton Sims, Garner; Makaylah Bledsole, East Wake; J'Nya Hunter, Southeast Raleigh.
GYMNASTICS
Coach of the Year: Margaret Morgan, West Johnston.
Gymnast of the Year: Abigayle Harrison, West Johnston.
All-conference: Abigayle Harrison (Vault), West Johnston; Madyson Scott (Balance Beam), Clayton; Abbie Page (Floor), Harnett Central; Carleigh Chapman (Uneven Bars), West Johnston; Mikayla Cron, Clayton; Amilie Bryant, Harnett Central; Amyia Silver, Rolesville; Kelsie Hembrick, Southeast Raleigh.
Sportsmanship winners: Travaughna Coates, Southeast Raleigh; Amiya Silver, Rolesville; Trinity Peterson, Clayton; Abbie Page, Harnett Central; Jessica Walker, West Johnston.
BOYS SWIMMING
Coach of the Year: Gary Allmon, East Wake.
Swimmer of the Year: Trenton Wallis, Harnett Central.
All-conference:
Garner: Andrew Young, Evan Wright, Noel Buitrago, Scott Barbeau, Dennis Parker, Dalton Forester.
Rolesville: Hunter Young, Ronin Gomez, Wade Creech, Connor Murdock, Justin Adcock.
Harnett Central: Luke Bryan, Trenton Wallis.
Knightdale: Keatley Givens.
East Wake: Devin Worley.
Clayton: Spencer Keeter.
Southeast Raleigh: Ben Dolin.
West Johnston: Blake Markuson.
Sportsmanship winners: Payton Nugent, Garner; Steven Teague, Rolesville; Logan Salter, Clayton; Alan Fuentes, Harnett Central; Charlie Woodlief, Knightdale; Josh Allman, East Wake; Chase Faircloth, West Johnston; Jeremiah Harris, Southeast Raleigh.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Coach of the Year: Logan Brendle, Rolesville.
Swimmer of the Year: Cara Martin, Clayton.
All-conference:
Clayton: Cara Martin, Faith Raynor, Mikayla Shaffer, Reagan Martin, Willow Stone.
Rolesville: Genny Hauser, Maegan Moody, Avalon Uveges, Madorie Cao, Jordan Reeves.
Garner: Carrington Clack, Hailey Phillips.
East Wake: Julia Wrenn.
Harnett Central: Allison Maldanado.
Knightdale: Kelly McCue.
Southeast Raleigh: Leila Tucker.
West Johnston: Julianna Lee.
Sportsmanship winners: Caroline French, Garner; Jade Williams, Rolesville; Cara Martin, Clayton; Ariella King, Harnett Central; Maia Barnes, West Johnston; Bella Leahy, East Wake; Taylor Ward, Knightdale; Kerrigan Smith, Southeast Raleigh.
WRESTLING
Coach of the Year: Michael Vassil, Southeast Raleigh.
Wrestler of the Year: Matt Mims, Rolesville.
Tournament Most Outstanding Heavyweight: Alexander Perry, Southeast Raleigh.
Tournament Most Outstanding Lightweight: Deondra James, Clayton.
All-conference:
Garner: Kameron Bridgers
Southeast Raleigh: Alexander Perry.
Clayton: Noah Johns, Blade Norris, Deondra James, Jayden Jones, Wyatt Johnson, Luke Foster, Zach Chamblee.
Harnett Central: Miguel DePaz, Jarrett Costa, Randy Zepeda.
East Wake: Conan Dhamra, Brett Haggler.
Knightdale: Charles Pumbu, Jourdan Mobley, Nikili Muhammad.
Rolesville: Dylan Wilman, Anthony Frie, Matthew Mims, Andrew Bardsley, David McLymore, Aaron Le, Bobby James, Jordan Laurio.
West Johnston: Gavin McKendrick, Nick Garbarino, Austin Dailey, Ryan Schroer, Christian Lanier, Kaleb Wright, Tunstall Jefferson, Thad Wilkerson.
Sportsmanship winners: Brandon Ortega, Garner; Christian Kornegay, Southeast Raleigh; Michael Ellison, Clayton; Hunter Waddell, Harnett Central; Ryan Flippen, East Wake; Nikili Muhammad, Knightdale; Aaron Le, Rolesville; Jon Eyster, West Johnston.
