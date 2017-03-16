PAC-6 all-conference boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling teams

The PAC-6 Conference has released its all-conference teams and coach and player of the year awards for the 2016-17 boys basketball, girls basketball, swimming and wrestling seasons. Awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.
Boys basketball conference champ East Chapel Hill swept the top awards: Ray Hartsfield was coach of the year, Carter Collins player of the year and Clay Watkins defensive player of the year.
Hillside’s girls basketball team, also PAC-6 champs, won all three awards as well: Ovester Grays coach of the year, Elisia Grissett player of the year and Kelbi Lewis defensive player of the year.
East Chapel Hill’s Hannah Close won both swimming coach of the year awards. Riverside’s Josh Rigsbee and Jordan’s Sadie Schumann won swimmer of the year and Cardinal Gibbons’ Bennett Schuman and East Chapel Hill’s Alyssa Wang won diver of the year.
Riverside senior Jaden Davis and coach Brandon Palmer took top honors in wrestling.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Ray Hartsfield, East Chapel Hill
Player of the Year: Carter Collins, East Chapel Hill
Defensive Player of the Year: Clay Watkins, East Chapel Hill
All-conference:
East Chapel Hill: Carter Collins, Jonathan Runyambo, Justin Tucker, Clay Watkins.
Jordan: Jaylen Richards, Taqwain Bell.
Cardinal Gibbons: Michael Walsh.
Northern Durham: Eric Stokes, Jalen Johnson, Ricky Council III.
Riverside: Isaiah Reddish, A.J. Davis.
Person: Everett Palmer, Dravon Mangum.
Hillside: Deiontae Ray, Derrick Wiley.
Honorable mention: Mike Brannan, Cardinal Gibbons; Nick DeCapite, East Chapel Hill; Kevin Gilland, East Chapel Hill; Christian Johnson, Riverside; Jerod Bradley, Northern Durham; Christopher Riley, Northern Durham.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coach of the Year: Ovester Grays, Hillside.
Player of the Year: Elisia Grissett, Hillside.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kelbi Lewis, Hillside.
All-conference:
Hillside: Kelbi Lewis, Jessica Wright, Elisia Grissett, Michaela Thompson.
Jordan: Imani Howard, Talia Barnes.
Cardinal Gibbons: Madi Bonello.
Riverside: Abira Reddish, Ashauntee Nelson.
East Chapel Hill: T.J. Johnson.
Person: Nydriya Marner
Northern Durham: Eliniya Black
Honorable mention: Faith Blackstone, Hillside; Ashley Clark, Cardinal Gibbons; Madi Reid, Cardinal Gibbons; Aijah Perry, Riverside; Ladasia Jones, Riverside; Ashley Roberts, Jordan.
SWIMMING
Boys Coach of the Year: Hannah Close, East Chapel Hill.
Girls Coach of the Year: Hannah Close, East Chapel Hill.
Boys Swimmer of the Year: Josh Rigsbee, Riverside.
Girls Swimmer of the Year: Sadie Schumann, Jordan.
Boys Diver of the Year: Bennett Schuman, Cardinal Gibbons.
Girls Diver of the Year: Alyssa Wang, East Chapel Hill.
All-conference:
East Chapel Hill: Girls 200 medley relay; Boys 200 medley relay; Anne Whitsel; Daniel Wohl; Sophie Perez; Ashley Slocum; Connor Sept; Audrey Sept; Emile Charles; Alyssa Wang; Eli Shulman; Christopher Chao; Max Poteat; Boys 200 freestyle relay; Allison Lai; Girls 400 freestyle relay; Boys 400 freestyle relay.
Jordan: Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay; Sadie Schumann; Alexis Walker; Pahvie Chan; Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.
Cardinal Gibbons: Boys 200 medley relay; Cothalee Watko; Katy Milberg; T’Lez Foulkes; Julianna Salcido; Bennett Schuman; Tom Hubbard; Jacqi Rocque; Adelaide Cairns; Girls 200 freestyle relay A; Girls 200 freestyle relay B; Boys 200 freestyle relay; John Cairns; Olivia Allen; Boys 400 freestyle relay.
Northern Durham: Thomas Pritchard.
WRESTLING
Coach of the Year: Brandon Palmer, Riverside.
Wrestler of the Year: Jaden Davis, Riverside.
All-conference:
106: James Prewitt, Cardinal Gibbons; Jared Dorsey, Jordan.
113: Gerald Mills, Northern Durham; Josh Cox, Riverside; Elijah Lily, Person.
120: Jalen Adams, Riverside; Logan Bates, Person.
126: Trey DalPizzol, Cardinal Gibbons; De’Rishio Reid, Northern Durham; Brandon Moser, Person.
132: Reuben Dunbar, Northern Durham; Cody Walker, Person.
138: Noah Jacobs, Riverside; Donald Cates, Northern Durham.
145: Hai Siu, Northern Durham; Asante Boler, Riverside.
152: De’Anthony Bright, Riverside; Hunter Williams, Person.
160: Chris Whitaker, Riverside; Nick Jimenez, Person.
170: Genuine Morris, Person; , Clay Bourguignon, Riverside.
182: Noah Jeter, Cardinal Gibbons; Jatavian Hart, Riverside.
195: Jaden Davis, Riverside; Derek Rose, Cardinal Gibbons.
220: Jalen Brooks, Cardinal Gibbons; DeAndre Faust, Riverside.
285: Wesley Albrecht, Cardinal Gibbons; Mike Farrish, Riverside.
Honorable Mention:
120: Troy Holloway, Northern Durham.
138: Jordan Hines, Hillside.
145: Carter Clayton, Person.
152: Christian Dixon, Northern Durham.
160: Archer Zureich, Cardinal Gibbons.
170: Robbie Rich, Northern Durham.
182: Tavis Rose, Hillside.
195: Joey Petrucilli, Northern Durham.
220: Rodney Harris, Hillside.
285: Tyric Sweeney, Northern Durham.
