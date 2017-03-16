PAC-6 all-conference boys and girls basketball, swimming and wrestling teams

1:22 Broughton's Abdulle Ibrahim credits teamwork Pause

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

0:12 Top recruit Zion Williamson throws down vicious dunk

1:40 Wake County school system responds to racial tensions

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law