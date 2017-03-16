Sports Notes: March 12

Hall of Fame to induct four
The Johnston County Athletic Hall of Fame will induct the class of 2017 during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Clayton High School.
This year’s honorees are:
Travis Stephenson – Clayton High School.
Van Weeks – Cleveland High School.
Darryl Lucas – Smithfield-Selma High School.
James Cole – South Johnston High School.
Tickets are available at all Johnston County high schools.
Tarheel Seniors golf
Here’s the 2017 Tarheel Seniors golf tournament schedule:
▪ March 27 – Brier Creek, 9:30 a.m.
▪ April 10 – Bentwinds, 9:30 a.m.
▪ April 24 – The Neuse, 9:30 a.m.
▪ May 8 – Reedy Creek, 9 a.m.
▪ May 22 – Eagle Ridge, 9 a.m.
▪ June 12 – Devils Ridge, 9 a.m.
▪ June 26 – Pine Hollow, 9 a.m. A cookout will follow.
▪ July 10 – Lochmere, 9 a.m.
▪ July 25 – 12 Oaks, 9 a.m.
▪ Aug. 21 – Neuse, 9 a.m.
▪ Sept. 11 – Reedy Creek, 9 a.m.
▪ Sept. 25 – Pine Hollow, 9 a.m.
▪ Oct. 9 – Lochmere, 9:30 a.m.
▪ Oct. 24 – Devils Ridge, 9:30 a.m.
▪ Nov. 6 – Neuse, 9:30 a.m. A cookout will follow.
For more information, go to tarheelseniors.com, email Jim Pearce at jpearce919@nc.rr.com or call 919-215-7676.
Neuse Charter middle school teams to play other Johnston schools
Neuse Charter School has announced that its middle school sports programs will compete against Johnston County middle schools starting with the 2017-18 school year.
Gail Browning, Neuse Charter’s athletics director, said the decision came after Kirk Denning, Johnston County schools’ AD, called her in late February to extend the invitation.
“We were looking for a conference to join and had just been invited to an all-charter school conference,” Browning said. “But competing against schools in our own county, in our own communities, just made more sense.”
The potential schedule will have Neuse Charter competing against North Johnston, Benson, Selma, Four Oaks, Princeton and Meadow middle schools in the upcoming school year. The 10-year-old charter school looks to compete in soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, track and field and cross country.
