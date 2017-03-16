Cardinal Gibbons stays undefeated, bests Riverside

Cardinal Gibbons’ Gage Trenum (10) slides into third as Riverside's Varney Whitaker (15) goes to pick up the ball during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Photo Gallery: Riverside’s baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders on March 15, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Riverside's Kimball Toone (9) pitches during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Riverside's Brandon Goss (2) catches the ball to late to get Cardinal Gibbon's Noah Fitzgerald (25) out during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Noah Fitzgerald (25) makes the catch as Riverside's Varney Whitaker (15) runs to first during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Riverside's Ray Palma (1) looks the ball in the glove during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Pete Bloomberg (6) delivers the ball during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Riverside's Chris Allen (6) throws to first during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Michael Burns (15) lays down the bunt during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons coach Jim Lieber during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Noah Campbell (14) waits on the call during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Riverside's Varney Whitaker (15) throws to first during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Eric Farley (7) dives back to first as Riverside's Chris Crabtree (20) waits on the ball during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Chris Thorburn (20) looks the ball in during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons coach Jim Lieber looks to home during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Riverside's Ray Palma (1) delivers during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Riverside's Anthony Rivera (4) runs home as Cardinal Gibbon's JP Roque (8) tells outfield to throw home during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Riverside coach Doug Simmons talks to Riverside's Anthony Rivera (4) at third during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Pete Bloomberg (6) concentrates on the strike zone during the Riverside Pirates high school baseball game with the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders high school , March 15, 2017, in Raleigh , N.C. Cardinal Gibbons won the game 6-1.
