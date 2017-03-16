High School Sports

Cardinal Gibbons stays undefeated, bests Riverside

By J. Mike Blake

RALEIGH

Riverside scored first, but Cardinal Gibbons answered with six runs to stay undefeated in Wednesday’s PAC-6 Conference baseball showdown, winning 6-1.

Riverside’s lone run came on an RBI single by Jaylen Davis in the top of the fourth, but Gibbons (5-0, 2-0) answered in the bottom half of the inning with two runs on throwing errors.

The Crusaders scored four more in the bottom of the fifth to put the Pirates (3-4, 1-1) away.

Riverside starter Chris Mitchell pitched two scoreless innings and was relieved by Kimball Toone, who didn’t allow an earned run in his 1 1/3 innings.

Gibbons starting pitcher Peter Bloomberg struck out seven batters, including five of the first eight he faced to get the win. Evan Wilson pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

Gibbons’ Gage Trenum, Michael Burns, Gray Betts and Eric Farley each had RBIs in the winning effort. Nick Brassington had two doubles from the leadoff spot.

