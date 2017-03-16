Cardinal Gibbons girls lacrosse blows by Chapel Hill

Jordan Lappin, center, of Cardinal Gibbons moves the ball against Anna Blythe, left, and Cassie Xin, right, of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the girls lacrosse game between the Chapel Hill Tigers and the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Katherine DeHart (19) of Chapel Hill carries the ball against Cassie New (15) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Patricia Alexander, center, head coach of Cardinal Gibbons instructs her players during the break. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Dan Segal, center, head coach of Chapel Hill instructs is players during the break. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Elizabeth Wilson (10) of Cardinal Gibbons celebrates a goal with her teammate Cassie New (15) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Elizabeth Wilson, left, of Cardinal Gibbons is congratulated by her coach Patricia Alexander, right, after scoring a goal for the Crusaders. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Jordan Lappin (8) of Cardinal Gibbons moves past Aoi Nakanishi, left, of Chapel Hill to score a goal for the Crusaders. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Lundy Fine, center, of Chapel Hill is looking for a pass against Ella Reaves Vaughan (9) and Forbes Collier, left, of Cardinal Gibbons. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Elizabeth Wilson (10) of Cardinal Gibbons moves the ball past Lundy Fine, left, of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Elizabeth Wilson, center, of Cardinal Gibbons scores a goal against Ines Yofre, right, and goal keeper Olivia Rice, left, of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Elizabeth Wilson (10) of Cardinal Gibbons shoots for a goal against goal keeper Olivia Rice, left, Katherine DeHart (19), Zoe Bunch (2) and Anna Blythe, third from right, of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Chapel Hill celebrates a goal in the first half. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Elizabeth Wilson (10) of Cardinal Gibbons celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal for the Crusaders. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Jordan Lappin, left, of Cardinal Gibbons shoots for a goal against Julia Grant (14) of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Cardinal Gibbons celebrates a goal in the second half. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Shannon Wulff (11) of Chapel Hill moves the ball against Caroline Paquin (21) and Ella Reaves Vaughan (9) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Elizabeth Spellman (22) of Cardinal Gibbons celebrates along her teammates after scoring a goal for the Crusaders. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Grace Nelson, center, of Cardinal Gibbons scores a goal against Olivia Rice, right, and Ines Yofre, left, of Chapel Hill. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
Grace Nelson (7) of Cardinal Gibbons celebrates along her teammates after scoring a goal for the Crusaders. The Chapel Hill Tigers played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Thursday, March 16 2017. Cardinal Gibbons won 18-2.
