Green Hope upsets Apex boys lacrosse

The Green Hope Falcons have never flown higher in Southwest Wake Athletic Conference boys lacrosse play than they did Thursday night, downing perennial powerhouse Apex 11-7 for the first time in seen years.
Apex jumped out to a 3-1 first quarter lead, but a string of goals from Green Hope’s Jack Larkin gave the Falcons their first lead of the night, 4-3, before the Cougars evened the score out at 4-4 after a Justin Freeman finish.
The teams traded goals to open the third quarter before the Falcons went on a 4-0 run that was capped off by a Jack Larkin transition goal assisted by Caden Chipps. Long-pole Parker Colbo spurred the fast break with a clean ground ball ensuing an Apex turnover.
“This year, we got the guys dialed in,” said coach John Larkin. “Everybody is in, everyone is all in and that’s been the difference where there’s no separation. Here, we have 28 guys that are all in.”
That lead stretched to as large as five as Devin Halko netted one to make it 11-6 with 22.6 seconds to go before Apex’s Nick McCluskey responded with one of his own right before the buzzer.
Jack Larkin finished with four goals and two assists. Callahan also had four goals and an assist. Goalie Connor Ryan had 15 saves.
Apex was led by Preston Lalicker, who had three goals and an assist while dominating the faceoff X.
