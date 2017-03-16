High School Sports

Garner boys lacrosse rallies by Wake Forest

BY MIKE MANGAN

WAKE FOREST

After victories proved elusive over its first five matches of the season, the Garner boys lacrosse team leaned on a pair of seniors Thursday evening to put a halt to its losing ways.

Bailey Benjamin had four goals and an assist, and Aaron Roberts added three goals – including the game-winner early in the fourth quarter – to propel the Trojans to an 11-9 Cap-8/Greater Neuse River Conference victory at Wake Forest.

“I just wanted to get through the game, I knew we could do it,” Roberts said. “I was glad I was able to get those opportunities to put it in the net.”

The Cougars (0-5) took a 9-8 lead when Blake Bennett scored with 8 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Roberts answered with back-to-back goals, the later of those with 4:55 to go, to give Garner (1-5) a 10-9 lead. Benjamin added an insurance goal with 1:30 left.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair with several lead changes.

Wake Forest took its biggest lead when Austin Julian scored twice in a span of 1:10, putting the Cougars ahead 5-3 with 7:41 left in the second quarter.

Garner responded by scoring five of the next six goals, the Trojans seemingly poised to pull away when Cameron Hollingsworth scored with 9:03 left in the third quarter for an 8-6 lead. However, Garner went over 12 minutes without scoring as Wake Forest scored three straight goals during that span before Roberts finally ended the drought to spark Garner’s late surge.

