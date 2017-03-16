Garner boys lacrosse rallies by Wake Forest

After victories proved elusive over its first five matches of the season, the Garner boys lacrosse team leaned on a pair of seniors Thursday evening to put a halt to its losing ways.
Bailey Benjamin had four goals and an assist, and Aaron Roberts added three goals – including the game-winner early in the fourth quarter – to propel the Trojans to an 11-9 Cap-8/Greater Neuse River Conference victory at Wake Forest.
“I just wanted to get through the game, I knew we could do it,” Roberts said. “I was glad I was able to get those opportunities to put it in the net.”
The Cougars (0-5) took a 9-8 lead when Blake Bennett scored with 8 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Roberts answered with back-to-back goals, the later of those with 4:55 to go, to give Garner (1-5) a 10-9 lead. Benjamin added an insurance goal with 1:30 left.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair with several lead changes.
Wake Forest took its biggest lead when Austin Julian scored twice in a span of 1:10, putting the Cougars ahead 5-3 with 7:41 left in the second quarter.
Garner responded by scoring five of the next six goals, the Trojans seemingly poised to pull away when Cameron Hollingsworth scored with 9:03 left in the third quarter for an 8-6 lead. However, Garner went over 12 minutes without scoring as Wake Forest scored three straight goals during that span before Roberts finally ended the drought to spark Garner’s late surge.
