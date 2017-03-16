Prep notebook: Chapel Hill’s Sherry Norris, Millbrook’s Scott McInnes to coach final games

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh Pause

1:37 Math teacher turns March Madness into a lesson on probability

1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position

1:57 UNC practices and meets fans in NCAA Tournament

1:04 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 pushing NCAA games out of NC

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC