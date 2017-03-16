Prep notebook: Chapel Hill’s Sherry Norris, Millbrook’s Scott McInnes to coach final games

Chapel Hill’s Sherry Norris and Millbrook’s Scott McInnes will coach their final games on Saturday as part of the Carolinas All-Star Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Norris will lead the N.C. all-star girls basketball team and McInnes will coach the boys. Norris retired after 40 years as Chapel Hill girls basketball coach after the season, while McInnes stepped down after 22 years of coaching.
Norris’ team includes Millbrook’s Kai Crutchfield (an N.C. State recruit) and Dazia Powell (Old Dominion), Hillside’s Elisia Grissett (South Carolina), East Chapel Hill’s T.J. Johnson (Howard) and Rolesville’s Jaylin Powell (Elon).
McInnes’ boys squad has East Chapel Hill’s Carter Collins (Davidson), Garner’s Alex Reed, Cary’s Donte Tatum, Enloe’s Moses Wright and Millbrook’s Patrick Dorsey. Dorsey replaces Orange’s Connor Crabtree (UNC Asheville) who was injured in the playoffs.
The games will be played Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School with the girls game beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys game. On Friday night there will be a slam dunk contest and a 3-point shooting contest that starts at 7 p.m.
New football coaches: Enloe, Harnett Central, Southern Vance and Northern Vance have all hired football coaches for the next year. All four schools are giving the hires their first head coaching jobs at the high school level.
Enloe promoted assistant Ken Blocker. He replaces David Green, who accepted the Green Hope job.
Harnett Central tabbed Matt Migliore, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Corinth Holders. The Trojans were coached by Dave Thomas for the first eight games, and then Joe Salas for the final three after Thomas resigned.
Northern Vance promoted Antwain Cook, who was the team’s defensive coordinator. He replaces Cory Lea, who left for Riverside.
Southern Vance hired Darry Ragland, who was Northern Vance’s assistant head coach last season. Ragland was an assistant for 14 seasons with the Raiders from 1999 to 2012, during some of the best seasons in school history.
There are two vacancies left in The N&O coverage area: Goldsboro and Northern Durham.
Hayden wins 250th: Apex boys lacrosse coach John Hayden won his 250th career game last Friday with a 14-2 victory over Apex Friendship. Hayden has been the Cougars’ head coach since the program’s inception and has led the team to three state titles: 2005, 2013 and 2015.
New Balance Nationals: Several area athletes had stellar performances last week at the New Balance indoor national indoor track and field championships.
Southeast Raleigh’s Kylia Wright was 10th in the 60-meter dash (7.5).
Southeast Raleigh’s Sierra Fletcher was second in her group in the 60-meter hurdles (8.66). Kyna Robinson was sixth in the 200 (56.21).
Southeast Raleigh’s girls 4-by-200 relay team was fifth (1:39.07) and the 4-by-400 relay team fourth (3:55.74).
Cary’s boys 4-by-400 relay was sixth (3:24.51).
In the boys 50-meter dash, Panther Creek’s J Johnson (6.75) edged Person’s Dontavian Smith (6.92). Johnson was also sixth in the 200 (21.53).
Cardinal Gibbons’ Connor Lane was fourth in the 2-mile (8:53.59) and Cary Academy’s Coleman Mitchell was sixth (9:25.63).
