Rolesville girls lacrosse building program under former Triangle star

There was the unmistakable beaming smile, accompanying the unbridled enthusiasm as first-year Rolesville coach Sasha Mohar spoke to her players following a decisive loss to Sanderson on March 7.
Even as the Rams seek that elusive first victory in their second year of varsity play, Mohar remains a picture of optimism, hopeful that better days lie ahead for her squad.
Mohar knows a thing or two about winning. Formerly Sasha Vedock, she won four state championships as a player – two at Green Hope in 2005-06 and two at Apex in 2007-08.
She’s also coached at two different colleges.
“We are trying to make these girls play the game first,” Mohar said. “This first half of the season is to concentrate on getting as much playing time as we can for these girls, and learn how the game is supposed to be played. ... We would like to win, but everyone is on the same learning curve right now. So we’re here to work one game at a time to work on things fundamentally.”
After going 0-13 last season and being outscored a combined 33-1 in losses to Enloe and Heritage to open the season, Rolesville (0-4) has had its moments, including an early 3-1 lead against Sanderson before falling 18-4.
It’s those little steps like that match’s start that Mohar is looking for.
“Our goal every game is to improve from the last game,” Mohar said. “Anything we can take.”
Mohar has been particularly encouraged by the play of sophomores Noelle Isaac and Crystin Williams. Isaac had three goals and Williams a goal against Sanderson.
Senior goalie Mike Hairston has played well despite facing considerable offensive pressure.
“We have a lot of players with potential, it’s tough to single them out,” Mohar. “There’s a lot of raw talent, we’re excited to see not only what the second half of this season brings, but also next year and the year after.”
