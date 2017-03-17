Holly Springs pitcher Camden Munise leads with competitiveness

Holly Springs pitcher Camden Munise has allowed one earned run through his first three starts to the season. The Golden Hawks pitcher has a 0.47 ERA, and his competitive nature is a big reason why.
On March 7, Munise knew he didn’t want to let any Apex runners get comfortable.
So much so, the senior threw 15 pick-off attempts in the first three innings on – nabbing Apex’s Tucker Jackson on his seventh throw.
“Fifteen? No, that’s not really normal for me,” he said. “But I felt pretty comfortable with it and that I’d be able to get one tonight, just had to keep at it. I wanted to keep them close to the bag because they are a team that can run. I didn’t want them to get any free bases.”
Munise (2-1) has allowed 8 hits in 15 innings, but those runners haven’t been making it all the way around.
“Camden is a really good pitcher, a great competitor,” coach Rod Whitesell said. “And as long as he feels comfortable throwing over, I don’t have a problem with it. He did pick off a guy and we caught another guy stealing. So, it did help control the running game, especially early, and Apex is known for running the bases really well.”
Munsie’s competitiveness would lead to an early exit for the right-hander on that day as well.
With two outs in the fourth, Munsie induced a drifting pop-up in foul territory. The ball just went into the fence in front of the Golden Hawks (5-3) dugout – joined by Munsie, who crashed into it with his right knee.
“I just didn’t see the fence coming,” he said. “It took me down. I was just trying to make a play and I didn’t give up. Probably should have. My knee was hurting a little bit. It’s fine though.”
True to his nature, he finished the inning.
