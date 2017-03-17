Rolesville baseball rallies by West Johnston

Rolesville's Ras Ran Amon (9) is smothered by the bench for scoring the winning run during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Rolesville's Spencer Hicks (16) waits for the call as West Johnston's Noah Liles (2) passes first base during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Photojounrnalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
West Johnston's Noah Liles (2) fouls the ball off during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Rolesville's Ras Ran Amon (9) finds home plate during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
West Johnston's Blake Markuson (6) grabs one out of the air during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
West Johnston's Trevor Wilson (8) comes in for relief during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Rolesville coach Jake Gross does not like the call during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Rolesville's Ras Ran Amon (9) looks the ball in his glove during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Rolesville's Cameron Allen (8) concentrates on the strike zone during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
West Johnston's coach Josh Plisko addresses West Johnston's Blake Markuson (6) at third during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
West Johnston's Kyle Brisson (16) throws in the early innings during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Rolesville's Ras Ran Amon (9) shuts down West Johnston during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
West Johnston's Blake Markuson (6) gets in front of the ball during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
West Johnston's Ethan Brooky (4) drives the ball to the outfield during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
West Johnston's Austin Partin (9) looks for the ball during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Rolesville's Spencer Faulkner (6) snags one during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
Rolesville's Spencer Faulkner (6) throws to first during the Rolesville Rams high school baseball game with the West Johnston Wildcats high school , March 17, 2017, in Benson , N.C. Rolesville won the game 6-5.
