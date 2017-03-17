High School Sports

March 17, 2017 10:46 PM

Rolesville baseball rallies by West Johnston

By Tom Shanahan

Correspondent

JOHNSTON COUNTY

What a difference it makes having seniors on your roster. Rolesville’s athletic program has made strides overall with it first class of seniors to attend the school all four years, and baseball is no different.

The Rams defeated West Johnston 6-5 Friday afternoon in a Greater Neuse River Conference game on the Wildcats’ field to improve 5-3 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Rolesville opened as a new school with freshmen and sophomores and suffered through a 1-18 inaugural season in 2014. The Rams improved to 4-17 in 2015 and last year snuck into the playoffs with a 12-11 record before losing in the first round for a 12-12 final mark.

“The players are all in,” said second-year head coach Jake Gross. “What I mean by that is they understand their roles and their energy is high. They root for each other to do well. They lost a lot of games the first couple of years, but they’re competitive and having fun now.”

It’s not the start West Johnston second baseman Garrett Giddens and his teammates envisioned to their season, but there is no reason to panic despite a 0-2 start to Greater Neuse Conference play and 3-4 overall mark.

“We’re still working hard together,” Giddens said. “Our goal is to get to the playoffs and go from there.”

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos