Corinth Holders girls soccer gets road win at Fike

Corinth Holders' Kaelin Sanderford (1) outruns Fike's Anne Elliott Taylor (9) to the ball during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Fike's Anne Elliott Taylor (9) kicks the ball past Corinth Holders' Lindy Morgan (15) during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Corinth Holders' Anu Kane (10) kicking the ball as Fike's Emilee Futrell (21) defends during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Fike's Anne Elliott Taylor (9) and Corinth Holders' Kaelin Sanderford (1) both going after the ball during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Corinth Holders' Erica Boswell (23) defends as Fike's Anne Elliott Taylor (9) kicks the ball during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Fike's Emilee Futrell (21) kicks the balls as Corinth Holders' Kaelin Sanderford (1) during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Fike's Emilee Futrell (21) attempting to keep the ball in play as Corinth Holders' Lindy Morgan (15) and Corinth Holders' Riley Kaple (9) defending during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Corinth Holders' Samantha Lorio (6) blocks Fike's Caroline Keeter (16) from getting the ball at the goal line during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Corinth Holders' Anu Kane (10) kicks for goal as Fike's Meredith Murphy (13) during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Corinth Holders' Carolina Solis (17) setting up to kick for goal while Fike's Reily Nelson (20) defends during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Fike's Reily Nelson (20) and Fike's Emilee Futrell (21) defending as Corinth Holders' Carolina Solis (17) kicks the ball toward goal during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
Corinth Holders' Lindy Morgan (15) and Fike's Emilee Futrell (21) fight for possession during the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
First Look: Photojournalist Carl Copeland's raw edits from the Corinth Holders High School girl's soccer game against Fike High School in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017.
