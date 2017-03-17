High School Sports

March 17, 2017 11:50 PM

Northern Durham softball wallops Jordan

By Bonitta Best

Correspondent

DURHAM

Northern Durham softball stayed unbeaten in the PAC-6 Conference with a 21-0 shutout of Jordan Tuesday. The game was called after the fifth inning.

The Knights (5-2, 2-0) have won four of their last five games, including three of four shutouts.

The win sets up two conference showdowns next week: at Person on Tuesday and first-place East Chapel Hill on Thursday. Between the two is a trip to Western Alamance on Wednesday.

Northern coach Boo Rigsbee said his team wasn’t looking past the winless Falcons (0-6).

“We didn’t have a great practice yesterday, but I think they came prepared today pretty focused,” he said. “We always say (I know it’s a cliché) but ‘one game at a time.’ They know it’s out there, but they did a good job not overlooking Jordan today.”

The Falcons swung the bat hard till the end, rocking starting pitcher Hannah Morris a couple of times with hard hits to the outfield.

