Northern Durham softball wallops Jordan

Jessica Wright, second from right, of Northern runs to the 1st base while sending her teammate McKenzie McCullen, left, to home against Jordan's catcher, Sarah Parrott, second from left, and Jordan's 1st baseman Hannah Kauwe, right. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
McKenzie McCullen (22) of Northern slides to the third base against Tylah Harrison (10) of Jordan. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the softball game between the Northern Durham Knights and the Jordan Falcons that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Kaysi McDaniel, right, of Northern hits the ball in front of Jordan's catcher, Sarah Parrott, left. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Sophie Charles, right, of Jordan hits the ball in front of Northern's catcher Hannah Arendt, left. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Sophie Charles (16) of Jordan steps on to the 1st base against Karrington Faust, right, of Northern. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Kaysi McDaniel (10) of Northern hits the ball in front of Jordan's catcher, Sarah Parrott, left. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Kristen Gillespie, third from left, Jordan's head coach instructs her players at the mound. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Karrington Faust, right, and Hannah Morris, left, of Northern celebrate after scoring a point for the Knights. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Northern celebrates a win. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Hannah Morris, right, Kaysi McDaniel (10) and Karrington Faust, left, of Northern celebrate a defensive win. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Hannah Arendt (5) of Northern steps on to the 3rd base against Tylah Harrison (10) of Jordan. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Olivia Hofheinz (2) of Jordan throws a pitch for the Falcons. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Hannah Arendt (5) of Northern hits the ball in play and sends her teammate Karrington Faust, right, to the second base against Jordan's 1st baseman Hannah Kauwe, center. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Hannah Arendt, left, of Northern runs to the 1st base while sending her teammate Caroline Lockwood, right, to home against Jordan's catcher, Sarah Parrott, second from right, and Jordan's 1st baseman Hannah Kauwe, second from left. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Hannah Morris (21) of Northern throws a pitch for the Knights. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Caroline Lockwood (11) of Northern steps on to the first base against Hannah Kauwe, right, of Jordan. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
McKenzie McCullen (22) of Northern throws a pitch for the Knights. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Hannah Arendt, center, of Northern steps on to the 3rd base against Olivia Hofheinz, left, and Mikayla King, right, of Jordan. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
Boo Rigsbee, center, head coach of Northern talks to his players at the end of the game. The Northern Durham Knights played the Jordan Falcons in a softball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Friday, March 17 2017. Northern Durham won 21-0.
