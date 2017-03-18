South Granville baseball rides pitching to win over Bunn

South Granville's Chandler Kipp (7) slides into third base beating the tag from Bunn's Isaiah Ortega (9). The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Steven Worthy's photo gallery of the Bunn Wildcats taking on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
Bunn's Jackson Anderson (20) swings at the pitch during the first inning. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
Bunn's Malaki Morrow (14) winds up for the pitch. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
South Granville's Holden Laws (20) congratulates teammate Justin Bullock (12) after scoring a run. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
South Granville's Tucker Brown (6) follows through on his swing at the pitch. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
South Granville's Clay Walters (17) is congratulated by Tucker Brown (6) after scoring a run. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
South Granville's Holden Laws (20) winds up for the pitch in the first inning. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
South Granville's Justin Bullock (12) prepares to tag out Bunn's Davie Morgan (2) at second base. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
Bunn head coach Christopher Cullom watches his team at bat. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
South Granville's Luke Bradshaw (8) prepares to tag out Bunn's Jackson Anderson (20) in a forced pick off. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
South Granville head coach Jeff Tate talks with Clay Walters (17) at hird base. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
South Granville assistant coach Mike McCutcheon, left, talks head coach Jeff Tate and Austin Bailey (8) durnig a break in the game. with headThe Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
Bunn's Chris Green (18) winds up for the pitch in the fifth inning. The Bunn Wildcats take on the South Granville Vikings in a Northern Carolina 2A conference baseball game in Creedmoor, N.C. on March 17, 2017. South Granville wins 11-1.
