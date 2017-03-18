High School Sports

South Johnston sweeps Princeton softball

By Randy Capps

FOUR OAKS

South Johnston scored three times in the top of the fifth inning to break open a one-run game to secure a 4-3 win over Princeton in the second game of a softball doubleheader on Friday afternoon.

The Trojans (4-3), who played as the visiting team in Game 2, swept the Bulldogs (2-4) in the twin bill, after winning Game 1, 6-2.

It was a good way to end a challenging week after weather threw a wrench into their schedule on Monday and Tuesday.

“Mentally, I think we needed a little break,” South Johnston coach Amanda Smith said. “A lot of them coming from basketball, just going and going and going. I think it was good, especially coming off two tough losses last week. We just needed the time mentally to bring ourselves back.”

Carmen Keene made sure South Johnston completed the sweep, pitching a complete game for the win in Game 2.

She got a little help from the offense in the top of the fifth inning — and helped herself a bit, too.

Keene delivered the second run on a single to center with one out in the frame while Reagan Byrd (RBI single) and Kandis Adams (fielder’s choice RBI) also plated runs for the Trojans.

The insurance runs proved useful, as the Bulldogs rallied in their half of the fifth inning.

Riley Whitley walked and Megan Bryant reached on an error to start the inning, and Reanna Braswell drove home Whitley with a single to centerfield.

Casey Mitchell drove home another run with one down on a single to right and Beth Braswell added a sacrifice fly to center to make it 4-3.

Keene struck out Emily Ricks with the tying run on second to end the game.

“We just didn’t hit the ball well and had some errors,” Princeton coach Terry Braswell said. “And it hurt us. … We played yesterday and played well. We hit the ball well, but you know, it’s different pitchers. (Keene’s) a good pitcher, but I thought we should have hit her better. We weren’t swinging all the way through, and slow rollers make easy plays.”

