South Johnston sweeps Princeton softball

South Johnston's Carmen Keene (11) makes it safely to second on a stolen base as Princeton shortstop Hailey Woodall (2) covers the play. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
South Johnston first baseman Koler Ellis (18) waits for the throw to put out Princeton baserunner Michaela Redford (6). Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Photo Gallery: Photojournalist Dean Strickland’s coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Photo Gallery: Photojournalist Dean Strickland’s coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Photo Gallery: Photojournalist Dean Strickland’s coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Dean Strickland
Princeton second baseman Riley Whitley (4) looks to throw to first to put out South Johnston's Kyndal Woodard (8). Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
South Johnston shortstop Kandis Adams (6) tries to pull in a fly ball in the bottom of the last inning. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
South Johnston coach Amanda Smith signal the play to her batter. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton's Casey Mitchell (11) gets a hit in the bottom of the 5th to score a run and pull the Bulldogs within one run. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton's Hailey Woodall (2) heads for home plate as South Johnston catcher Mackenzie Honeycutt (2) receives the throw. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton's Hailey Woodall (2) heads for home plate as South Johnston catcher Mackenzie Honeycutt (2) receives the throw. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
South Johnston's third baseman Savannah Lockamy (17) makes the relay throw to complete a double play to end the 4th inning. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton centerfielder Megan Bryant (7) zeroes in on a deep Trojan fly ball. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
South Johnston pitcher Carmen Keene (11) winds up to deliver a pitch to the Princeton batter. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton first baseman Emily Ricks (15) tries to run down a foul ball. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton pitcher Beth Braswell (19) winds up to deliver a pitch to a South Johnston batter. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton second baseman Riley Whitley (4) closes in on a sharply hit grounder before putting out the South Johnston batter. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
South Johnston first baseman Koler Ellis (11) comes in for a bunt as Princeton base runner Sha'Monda Bell (1) takes a lead. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton's Sha'Monda Bell (1) is tagged out at third by South Johnston's Savannah Lockamy (17). Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton's Casey Mitchell (11) sends a shot to deep left field in the 4th inning. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton pitcher Beth Braswell (19) winds up to deliver a pitch to a South Johnston batter. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
South Johnston pitcher Carmen Keene (11) winds up to deliver a pitch to the Princeton batter. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton shortstop Hailey Woodall (2) receives the throw from her catcher as South Johnston's Carmen Keene (11) steals second base. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Princeton coach Terry Braswell tries to rally his team in the last inning. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
South Johnston coach Amanda Smith congratulates Emma Jernigan (29) who ends up being the winning run after getting home in the top of the 5th inning. Coverage from the prep softball double header between the Princeton Bulldogs and the South Johnston Trojans played n Four Oaks, N.C. on Friday, March 17, 2017. South Johnston defeated Princeton 6-2 in the first game and 4-3 in the second game.
Dean Strickland
Comments